Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly
Step into the Future with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series – Exclusively at Tashi Electronics
A new era in automotive innovation: Bhutan Hyundai Motors unveils the IONIQ 6
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly
Bhutan’s 13th FYP journey so far
Trending Now
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly

Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly

In line with the government’s commitment to “review the pension payment for pensioners and the elderly,” an update on the progress was presented during the 12th “Meet the Press” session, held on February 7, 2025. The Finance Minister announced that the Ministry would be submitting recommendations to the Cabinet.

The Finance Minister explained that the existing pension system currently covers only civil servants, corporate employees, armed forces personnel, and a limited number of private sector workers. As of now, the pension scheme includes just 64,904 people, which is less than 9% of the total population. The majority of the private sector, public officials in local governments, parliament members, and those not in salaried jobs are completely excluded.

According to statistics maintained by the Royal Monetary Authority, more than 79.8% of senior citizens lack savings, leaving them vulnerable to income and livelihood insecurities as they grow older. Most are not covered by formal pension systems.

The Finance Minister also pointed out that only a few public officials receive a good monthly income and are eligible for tax-free pensions, while the majority of Bhutanese citizens have no access to pension schemes.

He emphasized that there is a pressing need for comprehensive policies that explore the introduction of a formal social protection system, ensuring coverage for the entire population, especially senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.

The National Policy for Senior Citizens, launched on December 21, 2024, by the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay mandates the exploration of expanded pension coverage for all senior citizens. This will be achieved through the introduction of various pension products and schemes, including both contributory and non-contributory options. To enhance social security under the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP), the government has allocated Nu 2 billion for the implementation of this social protection system.

The Finance Minister also stated that taking care of elderly citizens would relieve the younger generation of the burdens of care-giving and other employment-related pressures.

He further remarked, “While we can implement plans and actions through policy, preserving our deep-rooted cultural traditions is even more important. The government can frame policies, but when it comes to the welfare of elderly citizens, education on this should start within the family. Values are crucial in fostering a society that honors and supports its senior citizens.”

He reiterated that the Ministry of Finance would work closely with relevant agencies such as the National Pension and Provident Fund (NPPF), Cabinet Secretariat, and RMA to review the existing legal frameworks of the NPPF, strengthen the NPPF Board, and submit the necessary recommendations.

Sonam Wangmo from Thimphu

Post Views: 55
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly
Ministry of Finance to submit recommendations on pension for the elderly