Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?
Bhutan reinforces commitment to climate action on global stage
Everest beckons, but no Bhutanese answer the call this year
Where Majesty Meets Momentum: A Vision Comes to Life
Trending Now
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?

Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?

In a surprising turn of events, three Cabinet ministers who were scheduled to attend the much-anticipated public hearing on May 16, 2025, were notably absent. The official reason given was that they had “other important engagements.” And indeed, ministers are busy—burdened with the weight of governance. Yet their absence cast a long shadow over the proceedings, almost resulting in the cancellation of the event as originally planned. However, in a move that underscored institutional resolve, the committee was instructed to proceed with the hearing in their absence.

While the public hearing was widely welcomed and embraced by the people, the spotlight has now been hijacked, not by the discussions or deliberations, but by the conspicuous absence of the ministers. Their empty chairs have spoken louder than any prepared statement. Questions are swirling. Could at least one have made the effort to attend? Was it a matter of clashing priorities—or something more deliberate? Did one fear being out of place? Or did all three arrive at a collective decision to stay away?

As the very people who cast their votes for these ministers, such questions naturally arise. No ill intent lies behind their absence, yet curiosity quickly turns to concern, and then to unsettling self-reflection. The public waited eagerly for the hearing—eager to see their leaders stand before them, to hear their voices, to witness accountability in action.

It was never about watching them being grilled or cornered; rather, it was the simple, powerful desire to see their ministers speak with conviction and pride. Just as they look forward to seeing their representatives rise and take a stand in parliamentary sessions, they longed for that moment of connection and an affirmation that their trust was well placed.

Unfortunately, the law leaves little room for leniency regarding such absences. The National Assembly Act of 2008 clearly addresses “Breach of Privilege and Immunities.” It states that an offence is committed when members refuse to comply with an order of the Assembly or a Committee. The pressing question now is whether these ministers’ absence constitutes such a breach.

Further, Chapter 27 of the same Act, under “Offences and Penalties,” Section 310, declares: “Any person found guilty of breaching privileges under this Act shall be liable to a maximum fine equivalent to five years’ minimum wage.”

And so, the voters—the everyday citizens who placed their trust in elected leaders—find themselves raising their voices once more: Will there be consequences? This question does not stem from resentment or anger, but from a profound longing to see Bhutan’s democratic institutions function with transparency, fairness, and accountability.

It is not punishment the people seek, but assurance, that no one is above the law. Such absence may seem like a small matter to some, but for a democracy as young and aspirational as Bhutan’s, symbols matter. Presence matters. Accountability matters.

In quiet homes and lively gatherings alike, the question lingers in the air. There is no demand for spectacle or retribution—only a desire for the democratic wheel to keep turning in the right direction, guided by the rule of law and the spirit of service.

Bhutan is watching. The people are waiting.

Post Views: 456
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?
Ministers Miss the Meet – Will Accountability Follow?