Media, Influencers and Civil Society Join Forces to Amplify Grassroots Voices

Journalists, social media influencers, and freelancers have called for stronger collaboration with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to ensure that grassroots voices and community issues receive greater visibility in the country’s public discourse.

The call emerged from a three-day sensitization workshop on CSOs and CBOs for the media held in Haa from June 10 to 12. Organized by the Bhutan Media Foundation (BMF) with support from Helvetas Bhutan and funding from the European Union, the workshop brought together 23 participants, including 14 journalists from nine media houses, seven social media influencers, and two freelancers.

Participants discussed the evolving role of media in community development and explored ways to strengthen partnerships between civil society actors and content creators to better tell stories from the grassroots.

Bhutan currently has 53 registered civil society organizations working across diverse sectors, including poverty reduction, youth empowerment, environmental conservation, and support for vulnerable groups. However, many of their achievements and challenges remain underreported.

Ngawang Tenzin, a producer with Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS), said CSOs and CBOs play a critical role in complementing government services and reaching communities that are often difficult to access.

“CSOs and CBOs work directly for the welfare of the people. They supplement and complement government services. Mainstream and social media have a responsibility to give them a voice and a face, which ultimately benefits the country,” he said.

Many participants noted that stronger collaboration between media and CSOs would not only improve public awareness of development issues but also provide journalists with access to stories from remote communities that often go unnoticed.

While acknowledging the growing importance of civil society reporting, participants also highlighted challenges such as limited resources and difficulties in accessing information. Some media professionals emphasized the need for stronger institutional support and improved information-sharing mechanisms to enable more comprehensive coverage of community issues.

The workshop also underscored the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public narratives, particularly among younger audiences.

Rinzin Lhamo, a researcher and content writer for BBS Channel 3, said digital creators play an important role in making information more accessible and engaging.

“Digital creators help reach younger audiences by turning verified news into simple formats such as reels and short videos,” she said. “Accuracy is maintained because the facts still come from journalists, while creators focus on presentation.”

As audiences increasingly consume information online, participants agreed that collaboration between professional journalists and content creators can help bridge the gap between credible reporting and wider public engagement.

For many attendees, the workshop also reinforced the importance of ethical and inclusive storytelling.

Journalist Pelden Tshomo said the discussions deepened her understanding of how CSOs and CBOs support marginalized and vulnerable communities.

“I have learned that social media plays a very vital role in shaping the narrative and views of CSOs and CBOs. It also encourages inclusive, respectful, and reflective storytelling about community impact,” she said.

Content creator Sangay Wangchuk pointed out that there remains significant untapped potential for collaboration between mainstream media and independent digital creators. He said stronger partnerships could help build a more inclusive and effective information ecosystem.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement between Bhutan’s media sector and civil society organizations.

Looking ahead, the Executive Director of BMF, Riku Dhan Subba, said that the CSO-Media Collaboration Strategy is jointly implemented by BMF, the Journalists’ Association of Bhutan (JAB), and the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD). “The strategy outlines concrete steps to enhance cooperation between media professionals and civil society actors,” he said.

Meanwhile, a representative from a local CBO shared that the media has already helped them build public trust, adding that further collaboration could help in bringing critical grassroots issues to national attention and expanding their community outreach.

Nidup Lhamo, Haa