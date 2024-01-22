Marginal drop in Class XII pass percentage

Close to 1,200 students who sat for the exams in 2023 failed

The pass percentage of Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) Class XII Examinations 2023 slumped by 0.71% compared to the exams in 2022. The pass percentage was 87.80% in 2022 while it was 87.09% in the 2023 exams, the results of which were declared earlier this month.

Only 8,823 out of the total 10,131 students who appeared the examinations passed. Around 10,237 students across the nation registered for the examinations which is conducted by the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA).

Stream-wise, the pass percentage of the students is 82.71% in Science, 84.30% in Commerce, and 93.31% in Arts.

In the Arts Stream, a total of 3,822 students registered for the examinations, and only 3,780 of the total students appeared for the examination. Of the total who appeared the examinations, only 3,527 students (1,427 males and 2,100 females) managed to pass the exams, accounting for 92.54% of the total males passed and 93.83% of the females passed in the Arts stream.

Similarly, in the Commerce stream, a total of 2,746 students registered for the examination and a total of 2,719 students appeared for the examination. Of the total students who appeared for the Arts examination, a total of 2,292 students (1,149 males and 1,143 females) managed to pass the exams, which is 85.05% of the total males and 83.55% of the total females.

Likewise, total of 3,669 students registered for the examinations in the Science stream, and a total of 3,632 students appeared for the exams. Of the total students who sat for their examinations, a total of 3,004 students (1,434 males and 1,570 females) managed to pass the examinations, which accounts for 80.79 % of the males and 84.54% of females passing the 2023 board exams.

A good number of students who appeared in the examinations had outstanding performance both in English and Dzongkha subjects, with 99.34% pass percentage of students in Dzongkha. Most of the students from the three streams have also done well in the English exam achieving 98.76% of total students.

Arts Stream

Other than Dzongkha and English subjects, the students who took Arts stream performed well in Geography with 98.05% of the total students (1,528 males and 2,184 females) passing the geography subjects in the board exam. The average of boys and girls passing the Geography subject stood at 65.48%. In Media Studies, 96.87% of the total Arts students have performed well and managed to pass, accounting for an average of 64.44%. In addition, 91.07% of the students managed to pass the History subject and the average mark of the students who passed the History subject was 60.01%.

Commerce Stream

Apart from Dzongkha and English subjects, Commerce students have performed well in Business and Entrepreneurship subject with 90.11% of the total commerce students passing the subject with an average mark of 60.49%. However, less than fifty percent of the students who appeared for the Accountancy exam have passed the subject which accounts for 46.48% of the total students (2,631 students). Additionally, less than fifty percent of Commerce students across the country have managed to pass the Business Mathematics subject with 41.28% of the students passing the exam.

Science Stream

The students who opted this stream performed well in Biology with 95.86% of the total students passing the subject with an average mark of 67.39%. Moreover, most of the students managed to pass the Physics exam with 91.13% of the students across the country passing the subject. Less than fifty percent of the science students managed to pass the Mathematics subject with just 41.97% of the total students passing the subject. The average mark of students passing the Mathematics subject is 47.16%.

Language and Culture Studies Certificate (LCSC)

In the Language and Culture Studies Certificate (LCSC) Class XII Examination conducted by BCSEA in December 2023, a total of 168 students registered from one government school, but only 167 students appeared for the examination.

All 167 students managed to pass the nine subjects achieving a 100% pass percentage in these nine subjects. On the other hand, the pass percentage in the English subject is 98.8%.

Nevertheless, the pass percentage of the LCSC examination in 2023 has improved compared to the year 2022, which is 98.80% and 94.20% respectively.

Tandin Tshewang from Thimphu