Magasaysay award winner speaks to Business Bhutan

Karma Phuntsho, a Bhutanese thought leader, founded the Loden Foundation in 1999, an educational charity “committed to promoting education, nurturing social entrepreneurship, and documenting Bhutan’s cultural heritage and traditions.” Loden prioritizes social value and ethical business practices to promote a caring economy, funding 295 entrepreneurs (including 97 women), creating 860 jobs, and training 5,750 aspiring entrepreneurs since 2008.

To preserve Bhutan’s cultural traditions, Loden has documented 3,348 hours of intangible culture, digitized 4.55 million pages of texts, captured 150,000 images of art and artifacts, and supported sixty-one cultural projects. For this and more, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) board of trustees conferred the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2024 to Karma Phuntsho.

Karma speaks to Business Bhutan’s Sangay Rabten about it and more.

1. How did you feel when you knew that you had got the award?

I was surprised and wondered if the award was a credible one. When I checked the organisation and learnt the prestige of the award, I was stunned. I felt deeply humbled by such a prestigious award sitting alongside figures such as HH the Dalai Lama, Mother Teressa, Muhammad Yunus and others. If anything, it is a recognition of team work and support given to our vision and projects by countless people. On a higher level, it is a token of appreciation of the bigger project of Bhutan’s GNH with His Majesty at the helm. I felt encouraged to be in a network of extraordinary people epitomizing greatness of spirit. I hope their blessings, courage and wisdom will run on me to make me a better servant of society.

2. From all of your social/cultural activities, which one must have begged the recognition?

I don’t think it is any particular activity or achievement which is recognised. It is the sum total of 25 years of voluntary work for Loden and other social projects, and my research and writing leading to many presentations and publications. In the end, it is the difference it makes to society, which I use as a yardstick for my own productivity.

3. Acceptance Message for RMAF:

I accepted the award despite my personal inclination to focus more on my inner spiritual work and lead a quiet, reclusive life. Initially, I was hesitant, but a few close friends urged me to accept, believing it could amplify the impact of my social and spiritual endeavors. And so, here we are—once again, I find myself in the media spotlight, which I had managed to avoid for over three years. I believe that the prestige and network associated with this award will help further the work of Bhutan in general, and Loden in particular.

4. You have dedicated your life in preserving Bhutan’s cultural heritage and empowering the next generation through education and social entrepreneurship. What were the challenges?

The challenges are numerous. We frequently face financial constraints, a lack of moral support, and the attrition of skilled people. Above all, there is the challenge of unhealthy trends and fads among the youth that can undermine sustainable thinking and projects, making long-term initiatives harder to succeed. Two recent examples are the emigration of young people and the rise of rampant online shopping on platforms like Shein, which undermines efforts to reduce imports and senseless consumption, while also stalling initiatives to build human capacity and groom local enterprises.

5. Any recommendation to the government to support in preservation of culture?

Our government has been visionary in preserving our culture and traditions, but the pressures of globalization are significant, especially in terms of mindset, worldview, and values. The fact that I’m writing this in English for Business Bhutan is an indication of our cultural and linguistic trajectory. We need more proactive efforts not only to preserve, but also to document, study, analyze, and adapt Bhutanese culture to make it relevant for modern times. For example, our customs around offering butter lamps and hoisting prayer flags should evolve without losing their essence, ensuring these practices are not economically or environmentally harmful. While the government already has progressive cultural policies, there’s a need for more effective education of the masses to embrace a forward-thinking cultural mindset, rather than a purely conservative one.

6. What would be the middle way approach to balance modernization and culture, especially for the youth, reducing the impact of global exposure?

There is a middle way. Many global progressive trends align beautifully with traditional Bhutanese values. For instance, our culture of mindful and ethical food consumption could serve as a remarkable example of sustainable living—if only we adhered to it more consciously. Unfortunately, many of us have adopted wasteful consumption habits from modern influences. This principle can apply to other aspects of life, such as fashion and energy consumption.

7. What should be role of educators to shape future of the country keeping the culture intact?

Educators and parents play critical roles, but today’s children are also heavily influenced by their peers and social media. There should be stricter regulations on internet access and social media use for minors, along with more education on healthy consumption habits.

8. You are one of the role models in the country. Being a scholar, you are wanted globally. Yet, you chose to remain in the country. Why? Is it particularly to contribute in cultural preservation?

I don’t see myself as a role model, and I wouldn’t advise others to follow my lifestyle. I work 15-hour days, eat poorly, live frugally, remain single, and am often deprived of sleep. I focus on tasks I might perform better than most, such as reading ancient manuscripts and discussing obscure Buddhist topics. At this point in my life, I tend to lean towards introversion, almost becoming a hermit. What Bhutan needs are individuals who are outgoing, joyful, enthusiastic, curious, and bold. Our youth should dream big, take risks, and push boundaries. The country—and the world—requires fresh energy and enthusiasm, which my generation is beginning to lack.

9. After the RMAF recognition, you must be motivated more and your sense of dedication must be boosted. From the current Loden activities, do have any plan to shift the activities? If not, what would be prioritized activities hereafter?

While receiving this recognition is encouraging, my focus has already shifted toward inner spiritual development. I remain a trustee for Loden, but we now have capable young leaders like Sangay Tshering, our current President, handling the day-to-day work. Moving forward, my priority will be on building spiritual strength and preparing for the final stage of life, as is traditional in Buddhism. I’ve also been working with the Tsadra Foundation in the US on Buddhist themes, learning meditation techniques, and running spiritual programs at Bodhitse, a center for study and contemplation in Thimphu. My hope is that these activities contribute, even in a small way, to promoting mental health and mindfulness, both in Bhutan and globally.

10. Whats your presentation on November 11, during the award ceremony?

My presentation will focus on Bhutan’s transition and the challenges that come with it. I’ll discuss my efforts to bridge the future with the past by reappropriating and reformulating our cultures and traditions for today’s context. Essentially, I will be talking about Gross National Happiness (GNH) as I understand and practice it, both in my personal life and through the projects and institutions I am involved with.

Karma Phuntsho is a former monk and distinguished Bhutanese scholar, specializing in Buddhism, Tibetan and Himalayan Studies, and Bhutanese culture. He is the author of several works, including eight books, translations, book reviews, and numerous articles. His notable publication, The History of Bhutan, is the first comprehensive history of Bhutan in English and was recognized with the Choice Outstanding Academic Title Award in 2015.