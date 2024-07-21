LG leaders vent on reviewing chain-link budget allocation

During a recent coordination meeting on the implementation of the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) in Thimphu from July 15th to 20th, 2024, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) presented a budget of Nu 5.1 billion allocated for national chain-link fencing projects. However, concerns over unequal distribution of this budget were raised by Local Government (LG) leaders, prompting a call for a review of the allocation.

The chain-link fencing is provided only for four major cropping system; paddy, maize, potato and vegetables. It is calculated with 50% weightage each for cultivated area and HWC hotspot value.

In the command area, the maximum score should be 20 in area of cultivated land protected.

For the priority commodity paddy, potato, maize and vegetables, and the beneficiary of permanent farming households, the score should be 15. The calculation for human wildlife conflict hotspot ranking should be 40 as per the Department of Forestry and Park Services (DoFPS) while the score should be 10 for fallow land reversion opportunity, that is, area of fallow land potential for reversion.

To ensure optimal impact through strategic investment in chain-link fencing, the area covered should be above 30 acres with high incidence of wildlife damage. If the areas include fallow land, the gewog administration shall ensure that the beneficiary households agree to revert the fallow land for cultivation. The priority should be given to potential areas with assured irrigation and in the areas where irrigation is planned. These criteria will guide the screening of proposals by the dzongkhags.

However, crop area of less than 200 acres not considered for fencing at national level.

The Gup of Choekhorling, Pemagatshel, Kinzang Rabten said crop specification is not justifiable. To look for more economic return, the Gup pointed out that maize nowadays do not fetch much income and now farmers are switching over to doma plantation. Therefore, the Gup proclaimed that chain-link fence should be also included for doma plantation.

Similarly, one of the Gups from Chhukha dzongkhag requested chain-link fencing even for cardamom, reasoning that people earn more from this cash crop.

LG leaders from Chhukha were upset with no budget allocated for paddy plantation, and for not meeting the allocation criteria. A Gup said that the paddy production from the dzongkhag is increasing yearly and farmers should be provided with chain-link fence. “The budget allocation criterion is not fair and we, therefore, request for the realignment of the budget.”

The Gups of Dagana dzongkhag also underlined the possibility of providing chain-link fence in isolated areas, while LG leaders from Punakha, Dagana and Paro raised the concern of unfair budget allocation. Agriculture ministry officials, however, responded that the allocation is done on the basis of national criteria.

The Resource Allocation Framework (RAF) for local governments was introduced in the 10th FYP and has since undergone refinement over subsequent FYPs. It has been useful in ensuring alignment of resources with national and LG priorities, and fair allocation of resources to LGs. In the 13th FYP, the framework has been revised with the objectives to allocate capital resources, including annual grants, based on the principles of objectivity, transparency, equity, and predictability; provide a structured framework for distributing resources to LGs in a fair manner to address development needs and local priorities; facilitate LGs to prioritize and address key development challenges and maximize the impact of allocated resources. The total indicative resources allocated to LGs are Ngultrum 72,000 million (M) for the 13th FYP.

Meanwhile, the minister for the MoAL said that it would be difficult to fulfill all the needs in all places though it is wished by all. However, the minister said that the 13th FYP is agile and activities will be carried out as per the performance and result.

Meanwhile, the LGs must finalize chain-link fencing schemes by July 2024 and obtain necessary clearances by August 2024. The tendering process should be completed by September 2024 and works commenced by November 2024. The LGs must obtain social and environmental clearances as needed and complete procurement, execution, and monitoring of works.

The LGs should also submit quarterly physical and financial reports to the department by the end of each quarter and establish a user group for fence maintenance.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu