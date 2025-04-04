LG Builds Footpath on Minister’s Land Which Was Allegedly Demolished on Minister’s Orders

Oblivious of the land’s ownership, the Norbugang Gewog Administration under Samtse Dzongkhag constructed a concrete footpath on private land, which was demolished this week

In a twisting tale of who is right or wrong, a longstanding footpath connecting Norbugang to Maedgang Chiwog under Norbugang Gewog in Samtse was demolished on Tuesday (April 1,2025) allegedly following orders from the Health Minister Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk. However, the local government did not know that the land belonged to the Health Minister. Instead, they thought that it was government land.

Of the 1.2 km footpath constructed at the cost of Nu 1.2 Million by the Norbugang Gewog Administration, a 131 meter stretch passed through the Health Minister’s wetland, a protected area where construction is prohibited. The disputed portion covered approximately five decimals of the Minister’s land. According to sources, the Minister knew about the issue while he was on tour to Samtse recently, and then directed the local government officials to demolish the portion of the footpath which fell on his land.

Meanwhile, the demolition raises critical questions: Who is responsible for the loss of the 131 meter footpath? Should the Gewog Administration be held accountable for inadequate land surveys? Should the State government ensure proper planning?

Lack of Awareness among Local Authorities

Local officials stated they were unaware of the land’s ownership, as it had remained barren for years. The land was reportedly purchased long ago but had not been cultivated or developed, raising concerns over land records and planning oversight.

The Gewog Administration said that it was an administrative lapse on their part as they did not conduct proper research on the land before the construction began. Because of the assumption that the land belonged to the State, the Gewog did not even procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned landowner.

Appeal to the Health Minister: Rejected

An official appeal letter was submitted to the Health Minister, requesting permission to retain the footpath given its importance for local residents and schoolchildren, which the Minister denied.

“While the disputed portion of the land belonged to the Health Minister and had every right to make claims upon it, he also had the option to forego the small portion of land for the sake of larger public benefit, especially when the public pleaded for it,” said a local teacher.

Meanwhile, the incident has garnered unruly sentiments from the villagers who voiced disappointment over the apparent contradiction between political promises and actions. “During elections, politicians pledge to prioritize the people’s welfare. This is precisely the moment to turn words into actions, rather than making empty promises,” remarked an elderly villager.

On the other hand, there are people who say they would have done what the minister did. “The authorities build the footpath without finding out if it was government land or not. The size of the land does not matter. It is rule of law and even if the owner was not a minister, he would have asked for demolition.”

Villagers argue that the path has existed for hundreds of years, serving as a crucial route for the community, including schoolchildren. “This footpath has been here for generations. It should be maintained for the benefit of the people, regardless of whose land it crosses,” said one resident.

The footpath benefits around 150+ households under the two Chiwogs, while it is also the most popular route for children attending school.

In a display of solidarity, a local elderly woman has voluntarily offered her land as an alternative route for the footpath. A survey has already been conducted, and reconstruction efforts will soon begin.

Meanwhile, as the community moves forward with the new pathway, the incident continues to spark debates on leadership, social responsibility, and the balance between private ownership and public infrastructures.

In the meantime, the Health Minister chose to remain silent and did not comment on the issue when contacted by this paper.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu