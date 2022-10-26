Let us all go Green

Most of our mountains don’t wear the majestic white blankets anymore; they have been naked for almost all the months. We have been experiencing different climate changes

It is indeed very concerning to hear about the natural calamities in the world right now. The Glaciers in the mountains are melting, we are experiencing unprecedented weather changes, we have been informed that the sea level is increasing and a lot of devastation is happening in and around us. Let us all come together, keep aside all our individualities, and together fight the biggest battles of our time for our generations to come.

The increased human emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases are already having widespread effects on the environment: glaciers and ice sheets are shrinking, river and lake ice is breaking up earlier, plant and animal geographic ranges are shifting, and plants and trees are blooming sooner. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment report, published in 2021, found that human emissions of heat-trapping gases have already warmed the climate by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius).

The severity of the effects caused by climate change will depend on the path of future human activities. More greenhouse gas emissions will lead to more climate extremes and widespread damaging effects across our planet.

However, those future effects depend on the total amount of carbon dioxide we emit. So, if we can reduce emissions, we may avoid some of the worst effects. Heat waves, heavy downpours, and sea level rise pose increasing challenges. Infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, and ecosystems will be increasingly compromised. Reducing water supplies and worsening competing demands for water, erosion, flooding, risks to infrastructure, and increasing ocean acidity pose major threats. Increasing wildfire incidence and severity, heat waves, insect outbreaks, and tree diseases are causing widespread forest die-offs. With decreased water availability, wildfires are more numerous, and severe are all at stake.

According to the World Wildlife fund, sea levels are rising and oceans are becoming warmer. Longer, more intense droughts threaten crops, wildlife, and freshwater supplies. From polar bears in the Arctic to marine turtles off the coast of Africa, our planet’s diversity of life is at risk from the changing climate. Climate change poses a fundamental threat to places and species.

To avoid the worst effects of climate change, we need to dramatically reduce global carbon emissions. But we must also prepare for the significant and unavoidable consequences of carbon emissions such as increasing temperatures, shifting precipitation patterns, ocean acidification, sea level rise, and the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. Forests are home to many of the world’s most endangered wildlife. They also protect the planet by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), a major source of pollution that causes climate change.

Rising temperature risks destabilize the balance between wildlife and their ecosystem. As plants adapt to changing warming patterns, usually by blooming earlier or shifting to cooler locations, the wildlife that has adapted to them will be forced to face new environments.

I am worried that Rheum nobile Hook. Fil. & Thoms commonly known as “Gangi Chukar Meto”, one of the most prestigious floras in our country cannot be seen any more in Decades. There are still a lot of biodiversity changes in the beauties of nature around the world, which have shifted their habitats because of Climate change. The giant Elephants of the African region, the exalted polar bears from the north, the overall decrease in brook trout, the migration of wood thrush to the recent activity of Bengal Tigers on the mountains above 3000 msl are concerning threats.

Bhutan is a small landlocked country in the Himalayas, surrounded by a pristine environment and beautiful nature around us; Small nonetheless a promising country to contribute at large in preserving nature and fighting the battle. We have been protecting our nature to provide a better tomorrow; however, we are equally a part of the global disaster of being the victim of Climate Change. The Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 1994 is still a traumatizing remembrance of what we have known and seen. It has taken away a lot of lives and livelihood associated. Bhutan has been a strong protector of its rich cultural and traditional heritages; However, we have been the victim of global calamities. It is still vividly remembered how devastating it was.

Global climate change has affected us in many ways, around 17 Glacier lakes are at stake of bursting any time soon, multiple creations and the existence of lakes and water forms are a concern to us, and what did Bhutan do to experience a such change in nature?

To the Citizens of the world, this is just a story from a small country in the Beautiful Himalayas and the story continues. Our pledge to remain Carbon absorbing country rather than producing one will remain forever and ever. Nonetheless, because of the effects on others Bhutan and its vulnerable people are at a state of risk, in the matter of climate change.

Most of our mountains don’t wear the majestic white blankets anymore; they have been naked for almost all the months. We have been experiencing different climate changes; such as uneven precipitations, our crops being infected with different insects which we have never seen before, Armyworm has massacred a lot of cash crops in recent years, Mosquitoes have emerged in the highlands, such as valleys above 3400m above sea level.

These have all happened because we have been the victim of Climate change. Our dynamic leaders and expertise have given enough concerning numbers, but no matter how many reports and numbers we are offered, if the citizen of the world doesn’t act now, then we are definite to expect the worst any time sooner. As a concerned citizen of the world, I have watched the movie “2012”; it was enough to explain what is going to happen anytime soon.

In the competing world, everyone is thriving to be better than the other but forgetting what we need to collaboratively come together as one and pass down all the luxury we have been privileged to our generations to come. Let us all pledge to stop destructing the environment if we cannot protect it, this is the only possibility we can do to stop the natural calamities, the people of the world are experiencing. Let us all pledge to protect our Ozone layer by contributing lesser pollution, let us all be mindful of the devastating climate change, and let us preserve it for generations and generations to come.

The writer is Jurmey Thinley, a Freelance writer