Lessons from Sangwa Camp

Bhutan’s tourism industry has added another feather to its cap with “Sangwa Camp” being featured in TIME Magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2024. Just a few months ago, Bhutan received the ‘Outstanding Destination Excellence Award’ at the 18th National Geographic Traveler China Golden Awards Ceremony, marking the first award for the country in the China market. Additionally, Bhutan received the Special Travel Destinations Award during the 2023 Voyage Magazine award ceremony on January 31, 2024. Bhutan has earned several other accolades as well.

These awards are testaments to Bhutan being a unique tourist destination. TIME Magazine didn’t list “Sangwa Camp” to make MyBhutan happy, nor did the Chinese recognize Bhutan merely because we are their southern neighbor. These recognitions are based on genuine merit, with nominations, selections, and awards given with integrity.

When we receive such prestigious awards, a question arises: why are we unable to attract a higher number of dollar-paying tourists (though official records indicate an improvement)? The Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) has been reduced, and the world has resumed normal activities post-COVID-19 pandemic. So, what are the missing links?

Could it be our inability to package ourselves as a must-visit destination? Is it because we are unable to offer our guests what they are looking for? Do we really know what guests like and dislike?

Erin Levi writes in TIME that a night at Sangwa Camp unfolds like a dream, where the forest becomes a theatre. He describes the “isolated region” as having many charms and mentions diverse experiences such as yoga, cycling, natural dyeing, archery, and after-dark tracking of foxes, wild boars, and owls.

Dong Jun, editor-in-chief of Voyage Magazine China, said the award reaffirms Bhutan’s position as an exceptional travel destination that seamlessly blends cultural authenticity with environmental responsibility. Calling Bhutan a unique destination, he said, “Here, you feel the strong blend of nature and culture, along with the serene mindset of the local people.”

From just these two examples, we can clearly see what visitors look for and can gauge the strengths and weaknesses of Bhutanese tourism. If Bhutan has never been recognized in trekking, it means we ought to do more while augmenting our strengths.

According to the Tourism Monitor 2019 report, 89% of overall visitor arrivals’ main purpose of visit to Bhutan was holidays, leisure, and recreation, with the remaining on business, official, and other reasons. The majority visited Bhutan for the first time, with only 5.66% being repeat visitors. The repeat visitation rates for visitors from the UK, Japan, Germany, and China are slightly higher.

What kind of leisure and recreational products do we offer our guests? Is it enough? Why are there so few repeat visitors when visitors are among the most important ambassadors of the tourism industry?

Something that comes out clearly is that Bhutan is still viewed as a mythical country, where one can experience what they have only read about. We are still the Last Shangri-La in the eyes of the world. The world cannot believe that a country with one of the three super fablabs globally does not have traffic lights in the capital city, which has more than 60,000 vehicles. Bhutan intrigues them, further augmented when they hear that the people did not want democracy and that the fourth King abdicated from the throne and convinced his people to embrace democracy.

Their wish to visit Bhutan is solidified when they hear that Bhutan’s current King spent years out of the comforts of his palace, leading the country at the frontlines during the fight against COVID-19.

Moreover, our guests aren’t particularly concerned about hotel ratings. If they desire anything, it is cleanliness. They have stayed in all types of hotels with luxurious beds. Now, they want to experience sleeping on a bed in a tent surrounded by jungles.

This challenges the argument that infrastructure, especially hotels, is a barrier to taking tourists beyond Bumthang. Sangwa Camp is a testament to this.

Indeed, Bhutan’s culture plays a very important role, and our guests want to immerse themselves in it—from soaking in hot stone baths to marrying in the Bhutanese way. When we talk about culture, we think of our Dzongs and Lhakhangs. If a tourist has only four days in Bhutan, he or she would not complete visiting the lhakhangs and Dzongs of Paro and Thimphu. Precious time is lost, and tourists leave without experiencing the essence of Bhutan’s culture—the people’s way of life and more. Many must have heard a regional tourist say that Bhutan is covered with temples as guides refer to the Dzongs as temples.

Have we conducted surveys or research on potential guests? Have we checked what Americans like to see? Do we know what Japanese tourists engage in during their leisure time and replicate the same here? Would millionaires visiting Bhutan seek the same kind of treatment they are used to, or are they coming for a break from all this?

Above all, it is the people of Bhutan, interwoven with empathy, humility, compassion, and other qualities, that visitors love, for these traits are either extinct or on the verge of extinction in their respective countries. Our tourists envy seeing our elderly at the National Memorial Chorten, knowing they would not have this luxury and would end up in elderly homes.

We are not suggesting that the Department of Tourism (DoT) is unaware of all this, nor are we saying that the responsibility lies solely with the department. Everyone in the industry ought to work together. But if we are to make Bhutan an exclusive tourist destination, we need to do the above and more.

And we can do it! Sangwa Camp is an example.

Few words from Operations Manager of MyBhutan, Sonam Nidup

Where did you get the inspiration from to come up with such a brilliant concept and idea such as the Sangwa Camp?

Bhutan, boasts a richly diverse cultural tapestry, with each region showcasing unique traditions, folklore, and cuisine. However, visitors typically experience only a few valleys. Our inspiration for Sangwa Camp came from a passion to introduce guests to some of our favorite, untouched valleys—places that remains largely undiscovered by tourism. Our goal is to take guests into the heart of Bhutan’s most secluded areas, allowing them to experience the authentic charm of our nation’s villages and the thriving ecosystems within them. We aim to immerse our guests in the raw beauty of Bhutan’s most unexplored and enchanting landscapes.

What does the recognition by TIME Magazine mean for the entire tourism industry in the country?

The recognition in TIME’s World’s Greatest Places is another significant milestone for tourism in Bhutan, following the Trans Bhutan Trail’s acknowledgment in 2022. It highlights the unique experiences our country offers and underscores Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism. This accolade not only brings global attention to Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty but also inspires the industry to continue prioritizing high-value, low-impact tourism. It serves as an invitation to the world to discover the authenticity and warmth of Bhutan, encouraging more travelers to experience our nation’s unique offerings while helping to boost the local economy in villages that were previously less connected to tourism and preserving our cultural and environmental heritage.

