Learning from Experience – A lesson in Financial Prudence.

Choni, a 27-year-old mother, vividly remembers one of the darkest periods when the world—and Bhutan—was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. When her employer was forced to shut down due to the crisis, Choni lost her job overnight. With no other source of income, her only means of survival was the financial assistance provided through His Majesty the King’s Kidu.

However, by the second week of the month, Choni suddenly realized she had nothing left to sustain herself and her young son. “I didn’t even have money to buy diapers for my child, and the next installment of the Kidu was still four weeks away,” she recalls with a mix of pain and resilience. Desperate, she tried to borrow money, only to find that everyone around her was struggling just as much. “In the end, I had to reach out to a Facebook friend I had never met in person. She was incredibly kind and immediately sent me Nu 1,000,” Choni shares, highlighting the power of human kindness even in times of crisis.

Sonam Tshering, a local guide, shares a similarly heart-wrenching story. He found himself utterly broke and emotionally shattered, unable to afford even basic necessities like vegetables. “I was also living off Kidu, and one day I looked at my empty pockets and realized I couldn’t even buy vegetables for a meal. I broke down in tears, thinking about the thousands I used to spend freely before the pandemic,” he confesses.

What connects Choni and Sonam beyond their hardships is a shared lesson learned the hard way: neither had ever saved money while they were earning. The concept of saving was foreign to them—they lived paycheck to paycheck, taking each day as it came. Choni, who worked at an entertainment venue earning around Nu 1,500 a day, would spend almost everything she made. Similarly, Sonam would spend every tip he received from guests without hesitation. “If I had USD 100, I would immediately exchange it and spend it, confident that another guest—and another tip—would come along in a week or so,” he explains.

Today, both Choni and Sonam are changed people. Their experiences during the pandemic have taught them a vital lesson: savings matter, no matter how small the amount. Even a single cent saved can make a difference in times of uncertainty. Their stories serve as powerful reminders of the importance of financial prudence and preparedness in building resilience against unforeseen challenges.

According to a financial expert, saving money is an area where many Bhutanese struggle. “Perhaps saving has never truly been ingrained in our cultural habits,” he explains. “Many people believe that they simply do not earn enough to set aside any money. However, this mindset is misguided. Regardless of how much one earns, it is crucial to save, even if it’s just a small portion of your income.”

He emphasizes the importance of savings as a safeguard against unforeseen circumstances. “Life is impermanent. None of us can predict what challenges we or our loved ones might face tomorrow. Illness, accidents, or the loss of a family member can strike unexpectedly. While insurance can provide some protection, it is not always accessible or sufficient. That’s why saving even a single cent from every penny you earn is invaluable. Over time, these small amounts add up and create a financial cushion that can make all the difference during difficult times.”

His advice highlights a timeless principle: cultivating the habit of saving is not merely about accumulating wealth; it is about building resilience and security for the future, ensuring peace of mind no matter what life may bring.

