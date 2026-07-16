LAP Accelerates Damphu’s Urban Expansion Impetus

Damphu Town in Tsirang is witnessing a new phase of urban development as infrastructure works under the Local Area Plan II (LAP II) gather momentum, paving the way for increased private investment, improved connectivity and planned urban growth.

The ongoing development is expected to transform one of the district’s largest planned urban settlements by providing essential infrastructure, including internal roads and water supply networks, which have long been identified as prerequisites for residential and commercial construction.

Spread across 14 acres, LAP II covers the core area of Damphu Town and comprises more than 300 private plots, making it the largest among the town’s three LAPs.

Officials say the project is progressing steadily, with major investments being made to establish the basic infrastructure needed to support the town’s long-term expansion.

Construction of internal roads has advanced significantly, with more than four kilometers of connectivity roads already completed. The district has allocated over Nu 34 million for the initial phase of road development, which is expected to be completed by May next year.

The road network is expected to improve accessibility within the township, facilitate transportation of construction materials and provide landowners with easier access to their plots.

Alongside road construction, work on the town’s water supply system is also progressing. Nearly Nu 18 million has been invested in the project, which is scheduled for completion by January next year.

Officials said the new water infrastructure will provide a reliable supply for future residential and commercial developments while addressing one of the key constraints that previously slowed urban expansion.

The completion of these essential services is already encouraging greater private sector participation. Following the lifting of the construction moratorium by the Damphu Municipal Office in 2022, building activity has steadily increased across LAP II.

At present, 14 buildings are under construction, while the Municipal Office has issued planning permits to eight additional plot owners, signaling growing investor and homeowner confidence in the area’s development prospects.

For many landowners, the absence of basic infrastructure had delayed construction despite obtaining the necessary approvals. Residents say the lack of internal roads and water supply previously made it difficult and costly to transport construction materials to plots located away from the main road network.

Tshering Lhamo, a plot owner in Damphu Town, said the completion of internal roads would remove one of the biggest obstacles faced by property owners.

“People from all over the country own plots in LAP II. The construction of the internal roads will make it much easier to transport construction materials. Previously, even after obtaining construction approval, the lack of road access and water supply made it extremely difficult to begin building,” she said.

The infrastructure improvements are also contributing to rising land values in the township. Another plot owner, Pema Rangdol, said the increasing value of land is strengthening the financial viability of future construction projects.

“The appreciation in property values reflects growing confidence in Damphu’s urban development and the expected economic benefits arising from improved infrastructure,” he said.

According to municipal officials, landowners will be permitted to construct buildings of up to four storeys, provided all developments comply with the approved building regulations and planning standards.

The LAP is part of broader efforts to promote orderly urbanization by ensuring that essential public infrastructure is developed before large-scale private construction takes place.

Dzongkhag officials believe the integrated development of roads, water supply and other urban services will create a more livable, accessible and economically vibrant township capable of accommodating future population growth and commercial activity.

As infrastructure works progress towards completion over the coming months, Damphu’s LAP II is expected to emerge as a key growth area for Tsirang, supporting planned urban expansion, stimulating private investment and enhancing the district’s role as an emerging regional economic centre.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu