Koryo Tours Adds Bhutan To Its Destination List

Ten days in Bhutan was not enough, says Hungarian tourist

Greg Váczi, 37, a Tour Manager and Leader at Koryo Tours, and his companion, Péter Zsolt Fekete, a pharmaceutical assessor of Hungarian descent residing in Iceland, entered Bhutan through Samdrup Jongkhar. On March 12, 2025, they bid farewell to Bhutan, departing from Paro and flying back to their respective countries.

For Váczi, the journey was a blend of business and leisure—a familiarization tour—while for Fekete, it marked the fulfillment of a long-held dream. Both left Bhutan deeply satisfied, their expectations not only met but exceeded. Bhutan is now officially on Koryo Tours’ itinerary, and for Fekete, the experience was far from over. “Ten days were not enough,” he said, vowing to return.

Both Váczi and Fekete had heard of Bhutan during their school years. “History and geography were my favorite subjects, and I knew about Bhutan since middle school, though I didn’t know much about it. I can’t say for sure if it was the BBC documentary ‘Himalaya with Michael Palin’ or the concept of Gross National Happiness and Bhutan’s negative carbon footprint that caught my attention, but I found those concepts, along with the nature and devotion to preserving traditional lifestyles, incredibly appealing,” Váczi shared. “I also found His Majesty’s Coronation Address to the Bhutanese Nation unique and an example to follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fekete, who has been interested in Buddhist culture since high school, explained, “My stepson, Greg Váczi, works as a tour guide for Koryo Tours. When he mentioned that they were starting tours to Bhutan as a new destination, I told him I would like to go there as soon as possible.”

The duo entered Bhutan from the East, as Koryo Tours’ local partner, Snow Lion, recommended. “My company likes to offer unique experiences at the destinations we visit. Since Eastern Bhutan is off the beaten track, we immediately agreed, and I have no regrets,” Váczi stated.

Did Bhutan meet their expectations?

“Apart from Thimphu, which I thought didn’t feel as Bhutanese as the rural areas, all my expectations were met. Actually, when it comes to the people, they exceeded my expectations—kindness, openness, humor, and wise observations. The nature was as stunning as I expected, and the culture was as unique and intact as promised,” Váczi exclaimed.

“My expectations were to dive deep into the everyday life of a Buddhist country and learn about Bhutanese history, which I knew almost nothing about. Thanks to our devoted tour guide, Garab Dorji, all my expectations were fully met,” Fekete shared.

Among the many highlights, Váczi fondly remembers their guide Garab Dorji, Chairman and Founder of the Guide Association of Bhutan (GAB), who was “a constant highlight of the trip.” “His wit, wisdom, knowledge, and constant drive to improve his country and surroundings were impressive. If someone asks me about Bhutan, he might be the first ‘thing’ I talk about. He is a great ambassador for his country, as are the others we had the chance to converse with during our trip,” Váczi noted.

When asked about his favorite experience, Váczi found it hard to choose just one. “But the day we reached our highest altitude and spent the night at a homestay in Ura was unforgettable. Dining with the family, drinking ara, and visiting the local temple, where little monks were playing football (and I don’t even like football)—they even asked me to join! The temple felt special because it’s hidden in a small village and not a tourist attraction.”

For Fekete, memories of visiting a boarding school for nomadic yak herders’ children in Merak, situated at 3,540 meters, remain vivid. “The calmness of the school and the natural beauty of the area were unforgettable. Then, visiting the Takin Reserve in Thimphu was another highlight. I had never seen these animals before. The overhead pathway from which we could observe them up close was excellent. The bonus experience was that we saw two almost newborn Takin calves.”

Suggestions to Attract More Tourists

Váczi believes Bhutan could attract more tourists by making it a more affordable destination, suggesting that Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines could offer code shares and better connections through major hubs. “Opening up Dubai was a good move, but unless there’s an Emirates flight number on the DXB-PBH sector and improved connectivity to global destinations (like 4-5 hour transfers), it doesn’t fully serve its purpose,” he remarked.

Fekete agreed, adding that more social media advertising campaigns organized centrally could help attract more visitors. “Additionally, Bhutan should encourage tourists who have already visited to share their experiences with friends. Perhaps opening additional border stations and improving the quality of mountain roads in certain areas would also help attract more tourists.”

Thoughts on the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF)

Váczi found the concept of the SDF sympathetic, as it aligns with responsible tourism practices. “However, the rate is probably a little too high—along with the daily fee and flight tickets—making it somewhat prohibitive for some people to visit Bhutan. It places Bhutan on the less affordable end of the spectrum for tourists,” he said.

Fekete, while acknowledging the 50% reduction in the fee, still felt it was a bit high. “At this level, it could prevent some less wealthy visitors from coming to Bhutan.”

Would They Return to Bhutan?

“Definitely! Bhutan is a unique country, culturally and politically, with stunning landscapes and friendly, wise people. I told Garab that in December, I would bring 10 to 15 people or even more,” Váczi replied eagerly.

“I definitely want to return! Ten days were not enough,” Fekete concluded.

Koryo Tours is an independent operator based in Beijing, specializing in group and private tourism, taking people to destinations such as North Korea, Mongolia, Hungary and others.

Ugyen Tenzin From Thimphu