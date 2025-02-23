Kidu – The Divine Intervention

Bhutanese people far and near relish a “:Sacred Gift” from the Golden Throne >>> His Majesty’s Kidu

The world views Bhutan through a lens of breathtaking beauty and exotic allure. To some, this Himalayan kingdom is a mystery—an enigma where the medieval and the modern coexist in perfect harmony. Home to Gross National Happiness (GNH) and the only carbon-negative country on Earth, Bhutan is nothing short of a wonder.

Yet, beyond its snow-capped mountains and pristine landscapes lies an extraordinary truth that few beyond its borders truly comprehend—a sacred and profound bond between King and people, an unbreakable covenant known as skyid sdug (Kidu). This Royal Prerogative, translating to ‘well-being,’ is far more than a tradition. It is the very soul of Bhutanese sovereignty, an embodiment of divine responsibility, and a manifestation of the moral authority entrusted to Bhutanese Monarchs.

Though deeply rooted in history, Kidu has ascended to unprecedented heights under the reign of His Majesty the Fifth Druk Gyalpo. With an unwavering vision of a just, equal, and harmonious society, His Majesty carries Kidu at the core of His being. Thousands, particularly the underprivileged, have been lifted from despair, their burdens lightened, their futures brightened. His Majesty is not merely a ruler—He is the Kidugipham, the Guardian and Parent of His people.

Time and again, His Majesty has declared: “Looking after the well-being and Kidu of my people is a King’s sacred duty.” These words echo the principles of Buddhist Monarchs who rule not by power, but by compassion. Kidu, in its truest form, mirrors the aspirations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, whose boundless mercy illuminates the path for all beings, lifting them from the depths of suffering and guiding them toward happiness. Thus, it would not be an overstatement to say that His Majesty the King is Avalokiteshvara personified.

Since His enthronement in 2006, His Majesty, driven by wisdom and drenched in compassion, has transformed countless lives—granting land, education, medical assistance, and disaster relief. A staggering 133,287.765 acres of land have been bestowed upon 123,265 beneficiaries as of December 2018. No King before Him has granted land Kidu on such an immense scale, for His Majesty believes land is more than just property; it is the foundation of dignity, the key to social and economic empowerment, and the means to break free from the chains of poverty.

For Bhutan’s wish-fulfilling jewel, the Kidugipham, governance is not merely about policies and programs—it is about people. It is about ensuring every Bhutanese can live with happiness and security. In the past, isolated communities languished in harsh terrains, untouched by development, forgotten by progress. But no longer. In 2011, under Royal Command, the National Rehabilitation Program (NRP) was born. Forty-four struggling families from Pemagatshel, living in remote, inhospitable lands, were given new homes in Khenadrang. Infrastructure was built, farm machinery provided, and sustainable livelihoods ensured. Today, they thrive—not as forgotten souls, but as empowered citizens. This is Kidu in action. This is the divine intervention of the Kidugipham.

In 2007, during a Royal Tour to Lhuntse, His Majesty encountered a painful truth: many parents, despite their love and sacrifice, could not afford to send their children to school. His Majesty’s heart ached, and from that ache, a new hope emerged. Scholarships were granted, and the Gyalpoi Tozey initiative was born. Today, these once-disadvantaged children stand tall in Bhutan’s civil service, corporations, and institutions. And the benevolence did not end there—His Majesty’s Kidu extends to tertiary education through the prestigious Trongsa Penlop Scholarship, the King’s Scholarship, and the Abe Scholarships.

Bhutan has not been spared the wrath of natural calamities. Yet, in every disaster, amidst destruction and despair, there is one constant—the King. When a devastating earthquake struck eastern Bhutan on September 21, 2009, His Majesty did not merely send aid; He walked among the rubble, embraced the grieving, and cooked for the children of Thangrong School. That single act—simple yet profound—transcended all definitions of leadership and greatness.

Kidu reaches beyond the young and the destitute. The sick and the elderly, too, find solace under His Majesty’s boundless compassion. Bhutanese patients requiring advanced treatment abroad are not abandoned to struggle alone; they are provided medical Kidu, and in Kolkata, India, a massive guesthouse stands as a sanctuary for patients and their attendants. In 2018, another testament to Kidu was born—Goensho Zhabtog Kidu—offering a home and dignity to elderly citizens without families or care.

His Majesty’s extraordinary leadership and the profound significance of Kidu shone with unparalleled clarity as Bhutan faced one of its greatest trials—the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its people came at a steep cost. Borders were sealed, businesses shuttered, and livelihoods disrupted. Uncertainty loomed, and despair crept into countless homes.

Yet, from the Golden Throne arose the boundless rays of compassion, empathy, and generosity. In April 2020, as the world reeled under the weight of the crisis, His Majesty commanded the establishment of the National Resilience Fund (NRF), a beacon of hope for those left vulnerable. Through the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu (DGRK), the nation’s Protector ensured that no Bhutanese would be abandoned in their hour of need.

For an entire year—from April 2020 to March 2021—thousands found solace in His Majesty’s benevolence. The Relief Kidu provided vital monthly income support to individuals and eased the burden of loan interest payments for borrowers, shielding the most vulnerable from financial ruin. In that time, 52,644 Bhutanese sought refuge under the King’s compassionate embrace, and a staggering Nu 2.25 billion was granted as Kidu.

In a world where leadership is often measured in policies and proclamations, Bhutan witnessed something far greater—a King who not only led but uplifted, not only ruled but nurtured. When the storm raged, His Majesty stood steadfast, a beacon of unwavering devotion, ensuring that his people would not only survive but endure with dignity and hope.

On His Coronation in 2008, His Majesty declared: “Throughout my reign, I will never rule you as a King. I will protect you as a parent, care for you as a brother, and serve you as a son. I shall give you everything and keep nothing; I shall live such a life as a good human being that you may find it worthy to serve as an example for your children; I have no personal goals other than to fulfill your hopes and aspirations. I shall always serve you, day and night, in the spirit of kindness, justice, and equality.”

If we were to step back and behold the grand Mandala of His Majesty’s reign, we would see not just a King but a Titan among men, an Icon among leaders—the Kidugipham—His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He lifts His people from darkness, paves their path to happiness, and creates a realm where every Bhutanese can dream, thrive, and live with dignity.

This is Bhutan. This is Kidu. This is a King who gives everything and keeps nothing.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu