National Teaching Service for teachers by 2025
BDBL to source ESP loans
Bhutan Embraces Citizen Engagement in Policy making to Foster Inclusivity
Keep the Fire Burning

On September 5, 2024, 2,001 young men and women stepped through the doors of the four Gyalsung academies located across the country. Three months later, the nation witnessed these individuals successfully completing their training, marking the emergence of the first cohort prepared to undertake National Service. This group represents a new generation of leaders and skilled citizens, shaped by the rigorous and transformative experiences at the Gyalsung academies, ready to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Their journey embodies more than just personal growth; it reflects a deep commitment to the ideals of national service and responsibility. Through rigorous training and discipline, they have cultivated skills, resilience, and a sense of purpose, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. They are symbols of dedicated citizens, who are ready to uphold the values of citizenship and to work towards the collective well-being of society.

The nation had barely begun to rejoice, relish and welcome this new crop of citizens when another inspiring wave of nationalism emerged. On International Volunteers Day, hundreds of young Bhutanese men and women gathered enthusiastically at Changyul Park to register for the Desuung training program. Such was the magnitude of interest that organizers had to expand the registration process by introducing an online platform to accommodate the surge of applicants. The overwhelming turnout is testament to the growing spirit of civic responsibility and national pride among the country’s citizens.

These examples underscore the unwavering dedication of Bhutan’s citizens to national service and their deep sense of responsibility toward the country’s well-being. Such enthusiasm, particularly among the youth, serves as a powerful indicator of Bhutan’s strong cultural values, fostering unity and a shared purpose. It highlights not only their readiness to contribute but also their willingness to embrace challenges and uphold the ideals of service for the greater good of the nation.

Wearing the iconic orange uniform and becoming a Desuup has emerged as a cherished aspiration for many Bhutanese youth. They view it as the ultimate expression of their love for the country and a profound demonstration of their patriotism.

Similarly, it is only fitting to anticipate that the same passion and enthusiasm will resonate with the Gyalsups. As the first cohort of Gyalsups step forward, their commitment and sense of purpose are poised to inspire a national movement, mirroring the pride and fervor associated with the Desuung program.

Both initiatives, at their core, are transformative and stand as powerful symbols of a nation that recognizes its people as the heart and soul of its progress. These programs embody the belief that empowered citizens are essential to the growth, resilience, and prosperity of the country. When individuals are given the opportunity to undergo profound training that nurtures their inner strengths, instills a sense of purpose, and cultivates their potential, they become invaluable assets to society—more precious than gold.

Founded in 2011, the Desuung Integrated Program marked a transformative milestone, revolutionizing the concept of service. There is every reason to believe that the Gyalsung National Service (NS) will follow the same path of success and impact. What is required is sustained support and collective effort. The key lies in keeping the spirit of service alive and strong.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Border Roads Organisation
Border Roads Organisation
