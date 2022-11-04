Karma Dechen – reflection of Bhutan’s situation, challenges and future
Layaps say trainings can enhance service delivery in tourism
Collateral Damages?
One on One with the ECB
Trending Now

Karma Dechen – reflection of Bhutan’s situation, challenges and future

A month back, when His Majesty the King walked around Thimphu town and met Karma Dechen, 27, working in Café Himalaya & Bakery, she never fathomed that one day His Majesty would speak about her to the Nation, reminding the people about the country’s current situation, issues, challenges and future with her as an example.

However, His Majesty’s address on November 4, 2022, during the opening session of the Third Parliament’s 8th session began and ended with her story. And Karma Dechen did not miss His Majesty’s address.

“I was nervous but I felt fortunate to firstly have met His Majesty a month back and very fortunate that His Majesty shared my story today.” “We are lucky to have been born as the subjects of a compassionate King,” she added.

While Karma Dechen still cannot get over the fact that His Majesty shared her story to the nation, she is the “ordinary Bhutanese,” breaking her back to make a living. Her story can be looked at and interpreted from many lenses. However, the fact that His Majesty narrated her story was very clear that His Majesty is the “kiduipham.” His Majesty’s concern for Karma Dechen’s unborn child reflects that His Majesty is equally or more concerned about the country’s future.

Further, the story was also an indication that while there are people like Karma Dechen, all Bhutanese can also play our own roles in the Nation’s development and that it is not just civil servants and others who can help the country develop.

Meanwhile, Karma Dechen, 27, from Dechheling, Pemagatshel district is a daughter of farmers and married to a 25-year-old husband. She studied till class X at Chhukha High School. Unable to study further, like any other rural student, her aim to earn and support her family, brought her to the capital in 2016. She had heard that Thimphu is a career hub.

She went for several interviews and looked for opportunities. Finally, she got an opportunity to work in Café Himalaya & Bakery. She thought that the salary she would get would be sufficient for her to lead a comfortable life. Meanwhile, she married and currently has a four-year-old son. Her husband is unemployed.

Earning just about Nu 12,000 a month and renting a one-bedroom hall kitchen (1BHK) paying Nu 7,750, made her life difficult.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 3,691
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
November 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top