July 8, 2025 and the Road Ahead

All came together as one, led by Their Majesties the King and Queen, Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince and the Prince, the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, foreign dignitaries, and, above all, the people of Bhutan. United in purpose and spirit, they toiled side by side beneath the scorching summer sun, clearing trees, uprooting shrubs, and removing grasses from the land. Thus, on the 8th of July, 2025, work for the construction of the Gelephu International Airport began.

It was a scene so surreal, it seemed spun from the pages of a timeless fairy tale. But it was no fable. This was reality, captured through the unforgiving lens of the 21st century. There, for all to witness, were the King and Queen of Bhutan, shoulder to shoulder with their two young princes, carrying branches and clearing brush with their own hands.

The images shared with the world, broadcast far and wide through social media, speak volumes beyond what words alone could capture. They tell of the profound significance of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), not only for Bhutan but for the world at large. They reveal the unbreakable bond between a Monarch and his people, a relationship forged in trust, devotion, and shared purpose. And above all, they bear witness to the extraordinary lengths His Majesty is ready to go, for GMC, for Bhutan, and for the generations yet to come.

These powerful glimpses remind us all of the solemn words His Majesty has spelled on more than one occasion – that he stands ready to give his very life for the vision of GMC. It is not merely a statement; it is a testament to a King’s unwavering commitment to his people’s future and to the timeless dream of a nation.

The presence of people from every walk of life spoke louder than any words could. It was a powerful reminder that the creation of the GMC must be a collective dream built by many hands and hearts. His Majesty will lead, but it is from the sidelines, in the fields, in our homes, in our daily lives, that we too must rise to play our part, each in our own way.

It was for this very reason that His Majesty turned to us, his people, when the vision was first unveiled on National Day in 2023. His Majesty asked a simple yet profound question: “Are you ready?” And with one voice, we answered: “Yes!”

On this extraordinary journey, Bhutan will not walk alone. The path to realizing the vision of the GMC will demand not only the unwavering dedication of its people but also the steadfast support of friends and allies from across the world. The presence of representatives from different nations and organizations, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Bhutanese people at Gelephu, was more than a diplomatic gesture. It can be taken as a powerful signal to the world that Bhutan’s dream is shared and its hope embraced far beyond its borders.

There is an unmistakable sense of excitement in the air as we witness, for the very first time, something tangible taking shape at the GMC. But this is only the beginning. This moment, as monumental as it feels, is but the first step on a long and demanding road. We cannot afford to waver, to lose focus, or to become complacent. This is not a sprint to the finish line; this is a marathon – a test of our patience, resilience, and collective will.

Above all, we, the people, must stand unwavering. It is our hands that must build, our hearts that must believe, and our spirit that must carry this dream forward. For, it is only through our shared commitment and unyielding resolve that the promise of GMC will rise from the grounds and shine for Bhutan, and for the world.