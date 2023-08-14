Judiciary and Justice

At sudden intervals, surprises do spring, which on the one hand shake the nation and on the other gives us a sense of assurance that there is order and the rule of law prevails. The Judiciary suspending two senior justices of the High Court for a “case involving a deliberate miscarriage of justice,” is one example.

Citizens are shaken. Questions are asked. How can those who are mandated to ensure that justice prevails, those with unblemished history till date, take the forbidden dive? It is similar to transgressing the Hippocratic Oath of medical personnel.

On the flip side, trust in the Judiciary, which has been questioned by individuals directly and through social media would see signs of restoration. The issue is not with the Institution. It is with some players within the halls of Justice, a befitting answer to those who attack the Institution at every opportunity they avail.

The Judiciary’s press release does not have any hole(s), which would provide room for those unsatisfied to ask questions. It is simple and clear. And in such a case, investigators would have been done so with extreme caution.

Bhutan’s Judiciary is highly respected. It is an institution that dates back centuries and one that has evolved with time. A good justice system is the foundation for peace, stability and progress of a nation. In a democratic setting it has greater roles to play, especially as an institution checking and balancing.

Two personalities of two very important institutions have also been named by the Judiciary in this case, one a parent. Every parent will want to protect their children. And this is what appears to have happened in this case. But can dispensers of Justice succumb to pleas made by friends and family members? Yes! It is said that emotion was born before reason. But it does not give one a ticket to yield.

We are yet to know the stand of the Attorney General. So, it would be premature to comment on his involvement. However, if the seeds of the “deliberate miscarriage of justice” were sown at Phajoding, he should have stopped it.

People say that it is indeed a gloomy period for Bhutan’s Judiciary. However, it is a bright one for Justice and as said by the Judiciary testament of their commitment to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.