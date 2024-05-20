Journey towards entrepreneurship

Bikash Waling Rai’s quest to revolutionize comfort in Bhutan

At the young age of 28, Bikash Waling Rai has redefined the concept of comfort and convenience within the bustling markets of Bhutan. His enterprise, Bikash Easy Shopping, launched in 2018, quickly emerged as a sanctuary of comfort, offering an extensive array of products designed for relaxation, from plush mattresses to ergonomic sofas.

Bikash’s transition from journalism to entrepreneurship marked a significant pivot in his career trajectory. Journalism and a brief foray into hospitality provided him with foundational skills but did not ignite his passion. “I always sought something noble that sparked my enthusiasm,” Bikash reflects. It was this relentless pursuit of passion that catalyzed his venture into the business world.

Facing financial hurdles due to his family’s economic constraints, Bikash’s journey was fraught with challenges from the outset. “Securing even Nu 10,000 to start the business was a daunting task,” he recalls. Nevertheless, he took the first steps by selling basic kitchen utilities and gradually expanded his inventory to include furniture, leveraging his modest savings to grow his business.

The lack of a formal business education did not deter Bikash, instead, it drove him to self-educate. He immersed himself in books and online courses on marketing and business management, tools that proved invaluable during the unpredictability of the pandemic. “Self-learning reshaped my approach and continues to be a cornerstone of my personal and professional development,” he states.

Bikash’s commitment to excellence is unwavering. He insists on high-quality products, comprehensive warranties, and exceptional customer service, including home repairs—a strategy that sets Bikash Easy Shopping apart from competitors. “Compromise is not in our vocabulary. Excellence in quality and service is our promise,” he affirms.

Understanding that innovation is crucial, Bikash views competition as a catalyst for creativity and a positive business attitude. “Marketing fuels business growth. It’s not just about having great products; it’s about effectively communicating their value to customers,” he explains.

Today, Bikash Easy Shopping is more than just a business, it’s a community staple that serves over 30,000 satisfied customers across Bhutan and employs eight people. The business imports high-quality materials for its products but proudly supports local manufacturing for furniture construction, aligning with Bikash’s vision of fostering local talent and reducing import dependency.

For Bikash, the primary goals of his enterprise extend beyond commerce. He is driven by a desire to cater to diverse customer needs and to provide meaningful employment opportunities for the youth. “I never envisioned becoming an entrepreneur, but it was a childhood dream to lead and innovate. Now, I am living that dream and helping others find their path,” he shares enthusiastically.

Bikash’s story is not just about business success, it’s about resilience, dreaming big, and patiently working towards those dreams. He advises aspiring entrepreneurs, “Start small, think big, and stay patient. The results will come.”

With plans to launch a book and expand his business further, Bikash is a beacon of innovation and dedication. His story is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurial spirit—a tale of turning challenges into stepping stones to success. As Bikash Easy Shopping continues to grow, it remains committed to making quality and comfort accessible to all, ensuring that every Bhutanese home can experience the luxury of comfort that Bikash has envisioned.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu