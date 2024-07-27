JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
A Note to a Friend
Another milestone in Bhutan’s Oldest Bank
Token within 20 minutes of waiting at JDWNRH
Parking fee for Changlimithang causes ruckus among general public
Trending Now
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum

JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum

The Country Office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Bhutan granted its annual mini-grant awards an alumni of the Japan Alumni Association of Bhutan (JAAB) on 22 July, 2024. The project titled ‘Immersive Digital Museum Experience’ for The Royal Heritage Museum, Trongsa Taadzong will offer visitors (interact with five sense) a detailed look into various selected objects through digital medium.

With the grant of Nu 0.250 million, this project will realize Bhutan government’s objective of ‘Digital Drukyul’, such as providing fund for digital experience in the Royal Heritage Museum, Trongsa.  The amount is granted for the procurement of LED screen, smart TV and tablets. The duration of the project is six months initially which will be implemented during 3 temporary exhibitions.

The Royal Heritage Museum has 11 permanent gallery and 3 temporary exhibition gallery spaces. In permanent exhibition galleries, all the objects are sacred and very expensive. Therefore, visitors are not allowed to touch and feel the objects. Most of the objects are in the showcases.

The mini-grant recipient, Sangay Tashi, deputy curator of Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum said that the target group of his project will be museum staff, students and the visitors.

Activities includes providing digital experience to the visitors (local visitors), participant- (10 museum staffs and three caretaker monks of museum lhalhang) in August.

The 65inchesLED screens and three tablets will be installed in temporary galleries and I tablet will be installed at the entrance permanent exhibition.

The deputy curator said that the museum and galleries all over the world have been hit hardest since the onset of the corona virus pandemic. Therefore, he said that there is need for stepping into the traffic of digital road has become necessary for the museums.

Taking the note of recent years, the world has witnessed a significant shift towards digital experience especially in the realm of museum and cultural institutions. With the advancement of technology, Sangay Tashi said there is growing demand for immersive digital experience that can engage and educate visitors with different innovative ways.

This proposal aims to create an immersive digital museum experience that will revolutionize the way visitors interact with art and history the museum.

This project aims to attract a wider audience of younger generations and tech-savy individuals to the

museum. It will provide visitors with a unique and engaging digital experience that enhances their understanding and appreciation of art, culture and history.

While the Royal government of Bhutan had been trying to digitalize all the public services and means of doing businesses, due to budget constraints, it has been going slow and in selective areas. Therefore, this project will facilitate government policy in achieving a target that could not be achieved till now.

Sangay Tashi said that since his training was on the museums and community development while studying in Japan, this project will help to bring community closer to the museum as today’s youth or ‘generation z’ are overtaken by all sort technological advancement. Thereby, cultural heritage or traditions in present plate from is not so interesting for ‘generation 2’. This project will bring technology, cultural heritage, art, history and youth in one medium to foster continuity in preserving and promoting Bhutan unique cultural heritage, traditional art and important history.

Besides fostering Bhutan-Japan relationship, the Chief Representative (CR) of JICA Bhutan Office, Tomoyuki Yamada, said that the mini-grant award is a networking activity among the ex-participants of JICA training programs. “This ‘Immersive Digital Museum Experience’ will contribute to Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum and enhance knowledge of history,” the CR said.

The general secretary of JAAB, Pema Gyalpo said that a mini-grant scheme support ex-participants of JICA training program and long-term studies MEXT and JDS scholarship programs in Japan. The scheme also aims to support participants and scholars to realize their activities in contributing to the socio-economic development of Bhutan with the knowledge and experiences gained through the JICA training programs.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

 

Post Views: 53
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
JICA support for Immersive Digital Museum Experience at Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum