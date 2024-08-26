JICA educates schools on nutrition

Nutrition education plays a pivotal role in enhancing understanding of food’s nutritional content, ensuring food quality and safety, and promoting healthy food preparation and consumption habits. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized a nutrition and food security program at Darla Higher Secondary School, Chhukha Dzongkhag, last week.

The program was designed for mess teachers and cooks. By equipping individuals with accurate information and practical skills, JICA officials believe that nutrition education empowers them to make informed dietary choices, ultimately contributing to improved health and well-being.

A well-balanced diet offers far-reaching benefits beyond maintaining a healthy weight. Proper nutrition lowers the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and certain cancers, and positively impacts emotional well-being and mental health. Adequate nutrition supports increased energy levels, a robust immune system, and aids in the body’s recovery from illness or injury.

The objectives of nutrition and food security programs generally focuses on ensuring that all individuals have consistent access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs for an active and healthy life. Its key objectives include enhancing the overall nutritional status of vulnerable populations, particularly women, children, and the elderly, by addressing malnutrition, including under-nutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and over-nutrition.

It is also towards ensuring food availability and access, so that everyone has physical and economic access to sufficient quantities of affordable, safe, and nutritious food throughout the year. It will encourage the adoption of sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices to increase food production and ensure long-term food security; improving food distribution systems to reduce food loss and waste, ensuring that food reaches those who need it most. The program will educate communities on proper food handling, preparation, and consumption practices to maximize the nutritional benefits of available food. It is also aimed in developing and implementing policies, frameworks, and institutional mechanisms that support food security and nutrition at local, national, and global levels. This would establish systems to provide rapid and effective food assistance during emergencies, such as natural disasters, conflicts, and economic crises; and addressing the root causes of food insecurity by reducing poverty, inequality, and social disparities that limit access to food.

JICA will continuously monitor and evaluate food security and nutrition programs to assess their effectiveness, identify gaps, and make necessary adjustments. These objectives aim to achieve long-term food security and improve the health and well-being of populations, particularly those most at risk.

By consuming nutrient-dense foods, individuals ensure that their bodies receive essential vitamins and minerals necessary for optimal functioning, leading to better health and productivity.

The nutrition and food security program will address malnutrition, whether due to overnutrition or undernutrition, which remains a significant global challenge. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) provide specialized guidance to combat malnutrition and improve public health outcomes.

The program also aims to improve the art and science of cooking. Cooking is a vital aspect of dietary practices and cultural traditions worldwide. Proper cooking and food processing are essential for making foods safe and enjoyable to eat. While some foods, like fruits and certain vegetables, are consumed raw, most require cooking to enhance flavors and ensure safety.

This program aims to equip mess teachers and cooks with the knowledge and skills needed to ensure that the meals they prepare are both nutritious and safe, thereby contributing to the overall health and well-being of students at Darla Higher Secondary School.

One participant, Anju Chhetri, a counselor, said that it was a great opportunity to learn about simple practices for leading a healthier life. “The presentation made me realize that if I take care of what I eat, I do not have to spend a lot of money on treatments. It was fun to learn from the presenters and the chief guests.”

The school’s mess coordinator, Sonam Phuntsho, acknowledged JICA for the enriching initiative and noted that it was the first time participating in such a program. After the training, Phuntsho said the school mess could ensure standardized vegetable chopping to maintain nutrition.

Participants were advised to include unpeeled vegetables in curries and to ensure that each curry contains at least three different items, being mindful of appropriate quantities. Phuntsho added, “This will enhance our approach to serving food, shifting more towards nutritious and healthy options.”

BB Rai, an agriculture official, mentioned that the cooks, mess in-charge, teachers, and the principal were made aware of the importance of serving nutritious vegetables and avoiding processed foods. They were encouraged to practice these principles at school, at home, and to spread the word.

Dawa Penjor, president of the Japan Alumni Association of Bhutan (JAAB), emphasized the importance of holding such meetings and urged members to express their opinions on JAAB’s target activities, including the Food Security and Nutrition program.

Dr. Pema Gyalpo (PhD), General Secretary of JAAB, highlighted that the public is generally unaware of the recommended daily intake of salt, oil, and vegetables. He stressed the importance of teaching people about nutrition.

The program is conducted annually in collaboration with Dzongkhags and schools, supported by the JICA Bhutan office.

By Maisori Rai, Thimphu