Jaigaon Travel Agents Urge Caution After Alleged Nu 53,805 Ticket Fraud

Travel agents in Jaigaon, West Bengal, have urged Bhutanese travellers to verify ticketing agencies before making payments following allegations that a Bhutanese family lost Nu 53,805 in a disputed air ticket booking involving KR Travels.

According to the affected clients, they booked return tickets between Bagdogra and Bengaluru through KR Travels proprietor Kalpana Sarki in December 2025. They transferred Nu 52,750 for airfare and Nu 1,055 as an IC charge to an account held by a Bhutanese account holder with T Bank on December 12.

The clients alleged that they were issued replacement tickets shortly before their December 23 departure, changing their route from Bagdogra–Bengaluru to Bagdogra–Delhi–Bengaluru.

Their return journey on December 27 took a more serious turn when they allegedly discovered that their tickets were fraudulent at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. They said airport security detained them for more than three hours before they were taken to the airport police station.

According to the clients, they paid Rs 1,000 in connection with what they described as a minor-misdemeanour matter. The circumstances surrounding the payment and the airport incident could not be independently verified.

The clients said they subsequently sought a refund but were reportedly told that the service provider was away for medical treatment and would arrange repayment after returning to Jaigaon and processing a loan.

Verify before paying

Binay Tikhatri of Vinayak Travel Services in Jaigaon advised Bhutanese customers to prioritise reliability over cheaper fares when booking tickets through third-party operators.

He recommended visiting an agency’s physical office, checking its credentials, maintaining written communication through email and obtaining an official invoice. Customers should also retain payment receipts and confirm their bookings directly with the airline before travelling.

Travel agents said unregistered individuals operating from private homes and internet cafés were increasingly offering ticketing services, making it difficult for customers to establish accountability when disputes arise. They also expressed concern about people from unrelated occupations entering the ticketing business without readily verifiable professional credentials.

Information provided to Business Bhutan by Jaigaon travel agents indicates that the KR Travels office has reportedly remained closed for about six months and that its proprietor is no longer in the town. Sources said the proprietor was not affiliated with a local travel agents’ association and that the matter had been referred to Jaigaon police for inquiry. The status and outcome of the inquiry could not be independently confirmed.

Agents urged customers to approach relevant industry associations for assistance in resolving disputes, noting that such associations had helped individuals recover money in previous cases.

They also cautioned against generalising allegations involving individual operators to the wider Jaigaon business community, stressing that responsibility should be established through evidence and due process.

For Bhutanese travellers, the key safeguards are straightforward: verify the agency, confirm ticket details with the airline, check passenger names and travel dates, and keep documentary proof of every transaction.

Travel agents said that a suspiciously cheap fare should never outweigh the need for safety, transparency and accountability.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu