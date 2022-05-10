ISRO launches customized training program on Satellite Data Analysis for Bhutanese officials

The training will reportedly cover both theoretical and practical modules

A customized training program on satellite data analysis for Bhutanese officials was inaugurated by Somanath S., Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India (ISRO) in the presence of Ambassador of India Ruchira Kamboj, Scientific Secretary ISRO Shantanu Bhatawdekar and Directors of ISRO Centres on Friday 6th May 2022.

The virtual inauguration was also attended by the officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, Ministry of External Affairs and ISRO.

The objective of the unique month-long training program is to augment in-house capacity within Bhutan to receive, process and analyze remote sensing data received from the INS-2TD, the technology demonstrator satellite launched on February 14, 2022.

The training program is also expected to equip participants to process the data received from the India-Bhutan joint satellite, slated for launch this year.

“The training will benefit Bhutan immensely in areas viz. disaster management, resource mapping and monitoring of various indices concerned with the country’s terrestrial environment. The earth observation applications will be particularly useful to the agriculture, forest and water management sectors,” states the press release from the Embassy of India in Bhutan.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 Bhutanese officials, researchers and space scientists from across seven government departments in Bhutan such as Agriculture, Forests and Park Services, Disaster Management, Human Settlement, Geology and Mines, Information Technology and Telecom as well as the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology are participating in the training program.

The training will reportedly cover both theoretical and practical modules. The sessions will also be conducted physically in Ahmedabad where Bhutanese officials will be given hands-on experience on python based data processing and analysis.

“Space Technology is a promising new frontier of India-Bhutan cooperation. In accordance with the vision of His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Modi, the India-Bhutan relationship is expanding to new and emerging areas of the 21st century. The India-Bhutan joint satellite project is in accordance with the Government of India’s Neighbourhood First policy under which high priority is accorded to its relations with Bhutan,” states the press release.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu