International tourist gateway opened

The gateway for international tourist at Darranga in Assam is expected to boost tourism

In what is another milestone in Bhutan’s tourism industry, the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in the presence of Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, opened an Immigration Check Post (ICP) in Darranga, Assam, India, on November 7, 2024. With this, tourists can now enter Eastern Bhutan directly from Samdrup Jongkhar.

While this is seen by many as a spur for tourism development in the East and regional balanced tourism development, observers, including beneficiaries from the East say that there are other issues to be handled. “This is a positive development, and we can further boost the tourism sector while also promoting growth in the eastern Dzongkhags,” said a business man from Samdrup Jongkhar. However, he underlined the need for marketing the East as a tourism hub, along with infrastructure development, such as proper toilets along the way. “We understand that the department of tourism (DoT) has been engaged in the development of the East as a tourism destination. “The GEF Ecotourism Project is promoting wildlife-based tourism in the five eastern dzongkhags, including Bumdeling and Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuaries. Through the project, people have been constructing homestays, birdwatching sites and also conducting other activities. But firstly, we need to tell tourists that the East is a better destination than the West and build basic infrastructure, such as pay and use toilets along the highway from here to other parts of Eastern Bhutan.”

A resident from Samdrup Jongkhar also said it is “good news.” “But services need to be in place and the existing ones improved. The hotels here need to be improved, too.”

Meanwhile, Damcho Rinzin, director of the Department of Tourism (DoT), Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), said that the establishment of the checkpoint is an “important milestone in the history of tourism.” “And it is also great news for tourism. As we officially open the Samdrup Jongkhar entry and exit point to all tourists, we are thrilled to invite travelers to discover the unique and enriching experiences of this region. Eastern Bhutan offers breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, exquisite textiles, traditional food, and warm hospitality. We believe this new gateway will make travel to the east more accessible and provide visitors with a truly memorable experience. Bhutan is a year-round destination, with each season offering unique opportuntiies and experience, and with the opening of another entry and exit point it will provide our guests more options to explore other parts of Bhutan throughout the year,” the director said.

In an earlier interview with the paper, officials from DoT had said that the opening of new entry and exit points in Samdrup Jongkhar would be a significant step to boost accessibility and tourism in eastern Bhutan. It would make travel easy for tourists wishing to see the East.

Further, certified village homestays have been set up in Sakteng and Merak. The GEF Ecotourism Project has been at the forefront, promoting eco-tourism and sustainability by developing trails like Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory Trail, enhancing domestic pilgrimage routes, and creating premium bird-watching trails.

During the opening, Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya underlined the longstanding, unique ties of cooperation and friendship between Bhutan and India and the focus on boosting connectivity, development of border infrastructure, and enhancing people to people ties.

He reiterated Government of India’s (GoI) commitment to further expand mutually beneficial partnerships across diverse sectors.

In his address at the event, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay welcomed the operationalisation of the Immigration Check Post at Darranga, which he said would boost tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. He thanked the GoI for its efforts in promoting greater connectivity in the region.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized that the ICP will foster vibrant trade and strengthens people-to-people ties.

The PM encouraged everyone to make the best use of this new facility, fostering the spirit of Bharat for Bhutan and Bhutan for Bharat.

The inauguration was also attended by Dasho Pema Chewang, Hon’ble Leader of Opposition, Members of Parliament, Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati, and other senior officials of the Royal Government.

Ministers from the Central Government, Ambassador of India to Bhutan and senior officials of the Government of India and the State Government of Assam were also present at the inauguration.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu