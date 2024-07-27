International School will benefit Bhutanese Immensely

Bhutan has the best conducive environment for learning

In order to cater to the educational needs of prospective investors and workers at the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), an international school will be established either in Thimphu or Paro. This was announced by the Education and Skills Development Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, to the Bhutanese press during the monthly Meet the Press session yesterday (July 26th, 2024).

The Minister underlined that the school would be a state-of-the-art educational center equipped with all necessary facilities. She further mentioned that Bhutanese teachers could have opportunities to teach, or at least learn, from such an institute. She also noted that there would be an exchange of ideas between the staff of the planned school and other institutions.

While the Minister did not provide more details about the school, Bhutanese people interviewed by the paper expressed optimism about its benefits.

Sonam Dorji, a social worker based in Thimphu, said even Bhutanese students would benefit. “I do not think that the school would be only for the children of investors or workers at GMC. With a certain fee, Bhutanese children could also be enrolled, and the learning experience will be excellent,” Sonam said, adding that there will be a transfer of skills as well. “Several Bhutanese institutes can learn from that school. This is an indirect benefit that GMC will bring to Bhutan,” he said.

A former civil servant called the idea of the school “fantastic.” “GMC will not materialize in one or two years. Investors and workers will need to leave their homes initially. They will want to bring their children, especially if there is a school of the type the government is planning.” He also added that the school will boost the local economy. “As explained by the Minister, there will be opportunities for Bhutanese, as teachers and non-teaching staff, to work in the school. There will definitely be a transfer of knowledge and skills to other schools in Bhutan. A tricky component may be the curriculum or subjects taught and degrees given. But for a small country like ours, it will not be challenging to adopt ideas from globally reputed schools and institutions.”

He added that a conducive study environment is crucial for academic success. “It greatly enhances students’ ability to focus, concentrate, and study effectively. A well-designed study space minimizes distractions such as loud noises, clutter, and digital devices that can disrupt concentration.”

He underlined that by eliminating these distractions, students can better focus on their studies, engage in critical thinking, and retain information more efficiently. An organized study area also boosts productivity by providing easy access to study materials and necessary resources, which helps reduce stress and anxiety levels during study sessions. “People say that the whole of Bhutan is a park. Similarly, the whole of Bhutan has this conducive environment.”

A teacher from Trashigang said that the moment he heard about the proposed school, he began to see the indirect benefits of GMC. “Bhutan is such a beautiful place, and the scope of business at GMC is immense. Investors will really want to have their children study in Bhutan if the school can provide quality services like reputed global schools do.” He added that investors and workers will want to have their families together with them. “Further, Bhutan is safe, and the people are very friendly. Foreign students can learn a lot inside and outside the classroom. Look at the JSWLS and Royal Academy. The environment itself will inspire students to study and encourage prospective students to enroll there.”

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu