Infrastructure Minister assures pledge to blacktop farm roads will be fulfilled

During the question hour session of the parliament on Friday, Sergithang-Tsirangtoed Member of Parliament (MP) Lhakpa Tshering Tamang questioned the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport on the current government’s pledge of completing the base course or stone soling for all farm roads and blacktopping all main farm roads to the larger/bigger Chiwogs.

“What are the plans of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) to fulfill these commitments, and when can the public expect these promised road improvements,” the MP from Tsirang asked, while acknowledging the government for distributing Nu 30.9 million (M) each to all the 205 gewogs as part of the Small Development Project (SDP) fund. The MP asked inquired whether gewogs will have to improve their farm roads with the money from the SDP or is there separate budget for fulfilling this pledge.

In response, MoIT minister Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung reciprocated that it was mutually discussed between all the stakeholders that budget for improving the farm roads will be used from the SDP as much as possible, although other infrastructures like water and irrigation are also important.

“We are aware of the pledge and we are hopeful that the SDP should take care of farm roads. However, if it is not enough, then the government will have to make funds available from other sources,” the minister informed the House.

Concerns in some gewogs regarding the SDP and Project Tied Assistance (PTA) funds were also raised by the Lingmukha-Toedwang MP, Namgay Wangchuk. He informed the minister that the funds were creating misunderstandings in some gewogs about which infrastructures should the funds be prioritized upon first.

“We have to divide the money between road and water projects. Whereas some farm roads are already blacktopped, they need major maintenance. However, the money is allotted for water projects,” he shared the confusion.

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung responded that money will have to be invested wisely upon urgent and necessary areas. “Where there are shortages, I promise to rope in money from other sources as best as I could.”

Meanwhile, Wamrong MP Lam Dorji shared his apprehensions, stating that Nu 30.9M will be enough only for a single farm road. “In that case, it can only fulfill around 30-40% of the government’s pledge whereas the government has promised 100% fulfillment,” he quizzed. Although appreciating the bold efforts by the government, the MP raised concerns whether the minister is indirectly implying to state that the government will not be able to fulfill their pledges this term.

“We completed just one year, and still got four years to go. It’s a long way and we only pledged to blacktop farm roads in bigger chiwogs only,” the minister responded.

There are farm roads measuring 11,257.16 KM and constituting 61.63% of the total road network in the country.

Meanwhile, the government’s pledge for rural Bhutan during the elections include increasing the Gewog Development Grant to Nu 5 million per year, guarantee 24×7 safe drinking water for each and every household, complete blacktopping of remaining GC roads and repair all GC roads, and provide base course for all farm roads.

Other pledges include providing one backhoe excavator each for every gewog to maintain farms roads; provide one central school each for every gewog; provide one ECCD center each for every chhiwog; provide one doctor and two health workers for every BHU, provide one health vehicle for every BHU to transport patients to and from BHUs and district hospitals; construct one helipad for every gewog; distribute an additional power tiller for every chhiwog; expand electric fencing program; ensure sufficient irrigation water; guarantee buy back of predetermined agricultural products; operationalize crop and livestock endowment fund; provide a minimum of one farm shop, one warehouse, one gewog bank, one auto repair center, and one fuel station for every gewog; ensure bus services to all gewogs; expand access to Rural Enterprise Development Corporation Limited (REDCL) and PSL loans; expand One Gewog One Product to cover all gewogs and; continue subsidy of 100 units of free electricity per rural house per month.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu