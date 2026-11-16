Industrial Sales Rise 7.3 Percent, But Growth Remains Uneven and Export Markets Narrow

Sales by 16 major industries in Bhutan increased by 7.3 percent in the first nine months of 2026, reaching Nu 21.59 billion from Nu 20.11 billion during the same period last year. However, behind the growth lies an uneven industrial performance, continued dependence on India and sharp sales declines in some major industries.

The increase of Nu 1.48 billion offers an encouraging indication of industrial activity, but the figures also raise questions about the depth, sustainability and competitiveness of Bhutan’s industrial growth.

According to the Royal Monetary Authority’s November 2026 Monthly Statistical Bulletin, growth was recorded across all three sales categories: domestic sales, exports to India and exports to markets outside India.

Domestic sales recorded the strongest growth in absolute terms, increasing by 10.4 percent to Nu 10 billion from Nu 9.07 billion. Exports to India rose by a more modest 2.9 percent to Nu 10.65 billion from Nu 10.35 billion.

Exports to countries other than India recorded the highest percentage growth, increasing by 33.1 percent to Nu 930.29 million from Nu 698.81 million.

Despite this expansion, the export structure remains heavily concentrated. India accounted for approximately 49.3 percent of total sales by the 16 industries, while domestic sales contributed 46.4 percent. Other international markets accounted for just 4.3 percent.

In other words, almost 93 percent of the sales came from the domestic and Indian markets combined.

The growth in exports beyond India is positive, but the relatively small contribution from these markets shows how limited Bhutan’s international market diversification remains. A 33.1 percent increase sounds substantial, but it represents an additional Nu 231.48 million from a comparatively small base.

The figures also reveal significant differences in performance among individual industries.

Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd. recorded the highest sales at Nu 3.84 billion, up 14.3 percent from Nu 3.36 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Bhutan Board Products Ltd. followed with Nu 3.75 billion, an increase of 12.3 percent. Bhutan Ferro Alloys Ltd. recorded Nu 2.35 billion, up 19.1 percent, while Druk Wang Alloys Ltd. recorded Nu 2.30 billion compared with Nu 2.16 billion last year.

Penden Cement Authority Ltd. registered one of the strongest increases among the larger industries, with sales rising 38.6 percent to Nu 1.68 billion from Nu 1.21 billion.

Bhutan Fruit Products Ltd. also recorded encouraging growth of 28.4 percent, taking sales to Nu 1.30 billion from Nu 1.02 billion.

Bhutan Concast Pvt. Ltd. recorded a 45.8 percent increase to Nu 1.11 billion, while Druk Ferro Alloys Ltd. registered a more modest 6.6 percent growth to Nu 1.05 billion.

Some smaller industries recorded particularly high percentage increases. Bhutan Brewery Pvt. Ltd. saw sales rise 81.8 percent to Nu 206.10 million, while Druk Cement Company Pvt. Ltd. recorded the highest percentage growth, increasing 115.2 percent to Nu 111.08 million from Nu 51.61 million.

However, the overall growth masks significant setbacks elsewhere.

Bhutan Silicon Metal Pvt. Ltd. recorded a sharp 50.2 percent decline in sales to Nu 790.89 million from Nu 1.59 billion. Army Welfare Project Ltd. also experienced a substantial contraction, with sales falling 42.2 percent to Nu 984.27 million from Nu 1.70 billion.

The declines are particularly important because they show that industrial expansion is not being shared evenly across the sector. Strong performances by some companies are offsetting substantial losses elsewhere.

Monthly figures indicate that sales in 2026 exceeded the corresponding months of 2025 in most months. March recorded the highest monthly sales at Nu 2.98 billion, compared with Nu 2.36 billion in March last year. July sales increased to Nu 2.69 billion from Nu 2.47 billion, while September recorded Nu 2.52 billion against Nu 2.29 billion.

For context, the 16 industries recorded combined sales of Nu 27.16 billion in the whole of 2025. The nine-month performance in 2026 is therefore substantial, although a direct comparison with the full-year figure would be misleading.

More importantly, sales growth alone does not establish whether industries are becoming more productive or profitable. The increase could reflect higher production volumes, changes in selling prices, stronger demand or a combination of these factors. The bulletin’s sales figures do not establish the extent of each contribution.

Nor do higher sales necessarily translate into higher profits, greater employment or increased domestic value addition.

The figures therefore point to a broader challenge for Bhutan’s industrial policy: moving beyond measuring sales growth towards building competitive industries with diversified markets, stronger productivity and sustainable profitability.

The expansion of exports beyond India is a positive development, but the small share of these markets underlines the need to improve market access, product quality, logistics and competitiveness.

Bhutan’s industrial sector is selling more, but the real test is whether it is becoming more competitive, less dependent on a narrow export market and capable of sustaining growth across industries.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu