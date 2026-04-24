Indian Tourists Anchor Bhutan’s Tourism Market

Bhutan’s tourism sector is showing signs of softening in early 2026, but continued strong arrivals from India are helping stabilize the industry, underscoring the structural importance of the Indian market to the nation’s tourism economy.

According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), Bhutan recorded 26,092 visitors in March 2026, down from 28,674 in the same month last year. While the overall decline reflects a broader slowdown in international arrivals, Indian tourists continue to dominate, accounting for more than half of total visitors.

In March 2026, 14,663 Indian tourists visited Bhutan, a decrease from 17,742 in March 2025. Despite this drop, India remains Bhutan’s largest and most reliable source market by a significant margin. Arrivals from long-haul markets—including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Australia—remain comparatively limited.

DoT data highlights a key structural feature of Bhutan’s tourism model, the heavy reliance on regional demand, particularly from India, which provides both volume and consistency.

Analysts point to geography and policy as primary drivers behind India’s dominance, which are primarily Bhutan’s open land borders with India.

Phuentsholing alone recorded more than 13,400 Indian arrivals in March, reinforcing its role as the country’s principal tourism gateway.

In addition to accessibility, cultural proximity plays a significant role. Shared religious traditions, historical ties, and similar cultural landscapes make Bhutan an attractive and familiar destination for Indian travelers.

This combination of accessibility and cultural affinity positions Bhutan as a preferred short- to medium-haul destination for Indian tourists.

Indian tourists are not only the largest group but also among the most economically significant. On average, they stay around 14 days, traveling across multiple districts including Thimphu, Paro, and Punakha, which generate sustained demand for accommodation, transport services, guides, and local businesses.

Tourism figures for the first quarter of 2026 indicate a slight but noticeable decline compared to the previous year. Bhutan recorded 28,037 arrivals in January, 29,879 in February, and 26,092 in March. In contrast, January 2025 saw approximately 30,000 visitors, while February and March each recorded 28,674.

The data suggests a flattening of growth rather than a sharp contraction. However, it also raises questions about the pace of recovery in long-haul markets, which remain below expected levels.

In this context, Indian tourists are acting as a stabilizing force, cushioning the sector against external demand fluctuations.

Meanwhile, Bhutan continues to invest in tourism infrastructure. As of March 2026, the country has over 3,300 licensed tour guides and 448 certified accommodation facilities, ranging from luxury hotels to home stays.

Thimphu and Paro remain the primary hubs, with Thimphu alone offering 91 hotels and more than 2,400 beds.

However, the current slowdown in international arrivals raises questions about occupancy rates and the sustainability of rapid capacity expansion if demand does not keep pace.

The government is also leveraging digital platforms to improve visitor experience. The official tourism website, bhutan.travel, provides information on visa requirements, travel guidelines, and itineraries, helping streamline trip planning.

Visitors have responded positively to these efforts. Indian tourist Chinmay L. Kwatra noted that online resources made planning “seamless and convenient,” highlighting the role of digital tools in enhancing accessibility.

Policy implications: balancing volume and value

Bhutan’s tourism strategy has long emphasized “high-value, low-impact” travel. However, the dominance of Indian tourists—who often travel under different pricing and policy frameworks than international visitors—presents both opportunities and challenges.

On one hand, Indian tourists arrivals and support local businesses across seasons. On the other, their growing share raises questions about revenue optimization, environmental pressure, and alignment with Bhutan’s sustainability goals.

The current trend suggests that Bhutan may need to further refine its market diversification strategy while maintaining strong ties with India.

Despite the modest decline in overall arrivals, Bhutan’s tourism sector remains resilient. The continued strength of the Indian market provides a critical buffer, ensuring steady economic activity.

Looking ahead, the key challenge for policymakers will be balancing dependence on a single dominant market with the need to attract higher-spending international tourists. As Bhutan expands infrastructure and enhances digital access, its ability to sustain growth will depend on how effectively it navigates this balance.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu