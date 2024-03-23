Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo
Fortifying Friendship
འབྲུག་དང་རྒྱ་གར་རྒྱལ་ཁབགཉིས་ཀྱིས་ མཉམ་འབྲེལ་གྱི་ཐོག་ཡར་རྒྱས་གོང་འཕེལ་གྱི་གནས་ཚད་གསརཔ་བཟོ་དོ་ཡོདཔ།
PM Modi and Bhutan
Remembering Indian PM’s visits of 2014 and 2019
Trending Now
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo

Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo

His Majesty’s Address at the ceremony to present the Order of Druk Gyalpo to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi

On the occasion of the visit of the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, to Bhutan, a distinguished gathering including His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Government Officials, Foreign Dignitaries, Clergy, Armed Forces, and Students of Thimphu has convened. This momentous event signifies a truly special occasion.

As the leader of a nation representing 1.4 billion people, accounting for 18% of the world’s population, Prime Minister Modi shoulders significant global responsibilities. We are honoured and delighted to have him as our guest today. His decision to visit Bhutan at this juncture signifies a profound gesture of support and friendship towards our nation.

For Bhutan, our relationship with India holds paramount importance. The enduring partnership we share with India is exceptional, built on trust and mutual respect.

We take great pleasure in witnessing India’s progress across various domains, its growing global influence, economic strength, and the prosperity of its people. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has not only achieved remarkable success in the past decade, but also paved the way for a promising and prosperous future. India’s achievements are beneficial for Bhutan, and as a close neighbour and friend, we applaud and rejoice in India’s accomplishments. We extend our heartfelt wishes for India’s continued success and fulfillment of its aspirations.

Countries require exceptional leaders to advance and flourish, yet such leaders are rare to find. An exceptional leader must possess compassion, a deep dedication to the country, and a willingness to devote themselves entirely to the service of the country and its people. Furthermore, a visionary leader must demonstrate adeptness in governance, strategic planning, and the ability to see through every initiative to fruition. A leader wields power not for his own sake but to effect substantial change with the unwavering support of the people.

In my perspective, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities. His genuine concern for his nation, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, make him a formidable leader. With a clear vision and unwavering support from the Indian people, Prime Minister Modi has steered India towards significant achievements in the past decade and is poised to achieve even greater success in the future.

The conferral of the Order of Druk Gyalpo – Bhutan’s highest award, to Prime Minister Modi, symbolizes our deep appreciation towards the Government of India, the People of India, and to Prime Minister Modi, for always being there for Bhutan.

Translated from Dzongkha

Post Views: 34
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo
Indian PM presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo