Indian community celebrates 75th Republic Day

Amidst much jubilation, the estate ground of the Indian Embassy in Thimphu was filled with cheerful faces and spirited souls, as the Indian community residing in Bhutan came together to celebrate the 75th Republic Day of India on January 26.

Kicking off the day, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela spearheaded the unfurling of the tricolor, followed by the rendition of the national anthem of India.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Dalela read out the President’s Address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Highlighting the ongoing Amrit Kaal, the period leading to the centenary of India’s Independence, he conveyed that this marks a transformative era, presenting a golden opportunity to propel the nation to new heights. Stressing the significance of citizen contribution, he urged everyone to play a crucial role in achieving national goals.

The President’s address stated, “The 75th year of the Republic is truly a historic milestone in the journey of the nation in many ways,” where India had celebrated the unique greatness and diverse culture during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, completing 75 years of Independence.

The day is also celebrated as the commencement of the Indian Constitution. President Murmu said that Indian democratic system is much older than the concept of western democracy. Therefore, the address stated, “That is the reason why India is called the “mother of democracy.””

In her address, the President called on all the citizens to abide by fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution. “These duties are essential obligations of every citizen towards making Bharat a developed nation when it completes 100 years of Independence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dalela emphasized the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, rooted in spiritual and cultural connections, mutual trust, and understanding. He pledged India’s commitment to collaborate closely with the Bhutanese Government and people, aligning with the vision of His Majesty The King.

Following the official ceremony, Bhutanese and Indian artists from the Nehru-Wangchuck Cultural Center and Royal Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA), Thimphu, delivered a melodious rendition of patriotic songs. An ICCR dance troupe, led by Ms. Poushali Chatterjee, showcased a Manipuri dance form, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the event.

Enthusiastic participation was observed from the members of the Indian community and friends of India in Bhutan, with over four hundred attendees making the celebration a true reflection of the strong bond between the two nations. The event concluded with a sense of unity, as the participants joined hands in commemorating the shared values and aspirations of India and Bhutan.

Every year on January 26th, India celebrates Republic Day as one of its paramount national occasions. This significant day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India, which was put into effect on the same day in 1950. It serves as a reminder not only of India’s transformation into a republic, but also honors the cherished values of justice, liberty, and equality upheld by the valiant freedom fighters and the architects of India’s Constitution.

The genesis of Republic Day and its festivities can be traced to the arduous struggle for India’s independence from British rule. Following years of relentless dedication and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, India achieved independence on August 15, 1947.

Meanwhile, distinguished Bhutanese guests included Dasho Ugyen K Namgyel, Gyalpoi Zimpon, along with Cabinet Secretary Aum Kesang Deki, Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden, and Chief of Protocol Ugen Chuzom, gracing the celebrations.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu