The Government of India has released Nu 613.675 million to Bhutan to support renewable energy development, strengthen national disaster preparedness and provide direct budgetary support under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

The funding, handed over to the Ministry of Finance on November 19, includes Nu 310.175 million for solar and wind energy projects, Nu 53.5 million for the construction and operationalisation of a National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), and Nu 250 million as the 10th tranche of programme grant or direct budgetary support to the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The cheques were handed over during the 20th Monthly Coordination Meeting between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Embassy of India in Thimphu, where the two sides also reviewed the progress of India-supported development projects across the country.

The solar and wind energy projects have a total estimated cost of Nu 1 billion. The NEOC project, estimated at Nu 308 million, will establish a purpose-built, seismically resistant facility that will serve as the permanent headquarters of the Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs and function as the country’s national emergency command hub.

The latest funding reflects India’s continued support for Bhutan’s development priorities, with cooperation spanning connectivity, agriculture, urban infrastructure, water supply, sports and environmental development.

In the road sector, the Improvement of Dzongkhag Roads project involves the construction of 67 dzongkhag roads and 11 bridges across all 20 dzongkhags, aimed at improving connectivity and access to essential services.

Another major initiative is the construction of five inter-dzongkhag road connections, with formation works underway. The proposed alignments connect Gayzamchu in Bumthang to Autsho in Lhuentse, Bardo in Zhemgang to Wama in Mongar, Chhukha to Dagana, Chumey in Bumthang to Shingkhar in Zhemgang, and Helela in Thimphu to Nahi in Wangdue Phodrang.

The improvement of the Haa-Samtse Secondary National Highway is also underway, focusing on the Latshona-Phutsena stretch. The project aims to improve road geometry and ensure safer and smoother movement of vehicles.

In agriculture, 24 irrigation schemes are being constructed across 17 dzongkhags to strengthen irrigation infrastructure and support farming activities.

Urban development and mobility improvements in Thimphu constitute another major area of cooperation. The Transport and Mobility Improvement project in the Northern Central Region includes the construction of bridges at Debsi and Lungtenzampa, a bus corridor, a freight logistics hub, an expressway, secondary roads, drains and culverts.

The project also covers improvements to footpaths, taxi ranks, road signage and Local Area Plan roads in Kabesa, Paro and Debsi, alongside capacity-building activities.

Another significant initiative aims to ensure round-the-clock water supply in Thimphu Thromde and surrounding peri-urban areas. The project encompasses water supply infrastructure in Dechencholing, the Chamgang-Simtokha transmission line, the Changzamtok distribution network, water treatment plants in Jungshina, Lubding and Motithang, and a clear water reservoir in Kawajangsa. It also includes the procurement and installation of smart water management systems.

Under the Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces project, Thimphu will see the redevelopment of Clock Tower Square and the development of parks at Tshalumaphey, Olakha and the City Centre, including Zandopelri. The initiative also covers the Thimphu Ecological Park, neighbourhood parks and infrastructure improvements at Changlimithang Stadium, Centenary Park and Coronation Park.

In sports, the Construction of Sports Infrastructure and Exchange Programme includes the development of a cricket stadium and support for exchange activities, including the engagement of coaches and the organisation of tournaments. The programme is expected to contribute to strengthening sporting capacity and expanding opportunities for athletes.

The meeting also reviewed the Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation component, which includes the development of a Project Monitoring Portal to strengthen oversight, track implementation progress and improve monitoring of development activities.

The 20th Monthly Coordination Meeting was co-chaired by the Director General of the Department of Macro-Fiscal and Development Finance under the Ministry of Finance and the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India in Thimphu. Officials from the Indian Embassy and relevant Bhutanese ministries and agencies attended.

The monthly coordination meetings serve as an important mechanism for both governments to assess implementation progress, address challenges and strengthen coordination in delivering development projects under Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu