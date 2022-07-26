‘In the interest of serving people through politics’

Namgay, who was introduced by the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) as its Tashicholing candidate for the 2023 elections on June 14, talks to Business Bhutan’s reporter Sangay Rabten about joining politics, choosing the DPT, and development plans in his constituency.

Q: Can you tell us something about yourself, your background, and your qualification?

Ans: I am Namgay from Tshachhu village, Norgaygang gewog in Samtse and I am 39 ayears old. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (Hons) from North Bengal University and I have been into business right after completing my studies. I have two kids and I live in Phuentsholing presently.

Q: Can you tell us something about your work experiences?

Ans: I have been doing business for several years. I import goods from third countries and serve the community by meeting their needs and wants. I have learned business process execution, improvement, and maintaining customer relationships while managing the supply chain in serving the customers.

With my aptitude for leadership, I had shouldered different leadership tasks in schools. I had the opportunity to take the post as the vice-president of the body in college.

Q: What inspired you to join politics? Why did you join politics?

Ans: My desire to serve the Tsa-Wa-Sum made me join politics. Since my younger days, I always had an immense interest to be helpful to others. Perhaps, that nature of mine drew me closer to politics. Partly, it is also at the behest of my near and dear ones in the four gewogs of the Tashicholing constituency that I joined politics.

Q: How would you describe yourself as a political candidate?

Ans: I describe myself as a candidate determined to serve the Tsa-Wa-Sum, particularly my constituency, with utmost loyalty and dedication. Win or lose, I will accept the people’s verdict with respect and humility. While winning is my ultimate aim, I will not go to the extent of throwing a wrench into the image and principles of me and my party.

Q: How do you assess your party?

Ans: DPT is still one of the strongest forces in our political arena. Our party has a vision and leadership stand to take the country to new heights. DPT has the experience of both being in the Ruling and Opposition. It is the only party that has been in the parliament continuously since 2008.

Q: Why did you choose Druk Phuensum Tshogpa?

Ans: I chose DPT because of its strong leadership, noble and farsighted visions, immense experience of serving the Tsa-Wa-Sum, and commendable achievements both as the Ruling and Opposition. The party has a strong support base throughout that nation.

Q: Is your family supportive of you joining politics?

Ans: My family is the base for every success of mine. They will be base voters of mine and my family is the direct source of inspiration for every step I move ahead. I need their support and “yes, they are very supportive”.

Q: Do you have support to run from your constituency?

Ans: I am aware of the threats and risks in politics – the game of winning and losing. I would not be blunt by announcing myself as the candidate with no support from the ground. I would not stand as the candidate to represent the Tashicholing constituency without the base. DPT is one of the two oldest political parties and it certainly has a very good base. The party is a stronghold in many places.

Q: What are some of the biggest political issues as far as you are concerned?

Ans: The lack of strong leaders who can rise above the party lines, too many freebies rather than pledging far-sighted activities, and electing more snollygosters are some of the biggest issues that I think are prevalent in our political system. People should be mindful in selecting their representatives.

Q: How will you contribute to nation-building as a politician?

Ans: Nation-building is not one man’s job nor is it a one-time opportunity. It is a continuous process in which all of us have our own roles to play. As a politician, win or lose, I will always keep in the mind the golden words of His Majesty The King and do wherever possible to positively impact the community in which we live. I will do my tasks with honesty and dedication.

Q: What development/changes will you bring to your constituency?

Ans: I am at the infancy stage of politics right now and I am yet to discuss with the people of my constituency the things that they want should I win. Thus, I cannot pledge anything at this juncture.