In the Heart of the Himalayas, a King Carved a Nation

In economics, there’s a concept known as the problem of choice, the challenge of selecting one thing when so many options matter. Until now, I had only understood it in theory. But today, as I try to write about our beloved Fourth Druk Gyalpo, I feel it deeply, because I simply don’t know where to begin.

There is so much to say, so many stories, moments, and legacies to honor. Each one is precious. Each one carries the weight of a nation’s gratitude. And each is equally worthy of being told.

After graduation I was preparing for the Royal Civil Service Examinations (RCSC). And during a coaching class I attended, the resource person used to speak about our Institution of the Monarchy and its importance every day. He used to say, “Just close your eyes for a few seconds and think where and what Bhutan would be without our Kings?” He also used to question us, what makes Bhutan special and why tourists visit Bhutan and go back crying.

I have had the opportunity to interact with few tourists and almost all used to say that they come to Bhutan not just because of our landscapes. They speak of something deeper, something they feel here. They speak of peace, of purpose, of a rare harmony. And then, without fail, they speak of our Kings.

They speak of the vision, humility, and devotion with which each Monarch has guided this nation. They marvel at how each King has carried forward the legacy of the one before, safeguarding Bhutan’s beauty and its soul. And they say that Bhutan is special. Why?

The first group of tourists arrived in Bhutan in 1974. It was a momentous occasion, timed with the coronation of His Majesty the Fourth King, a symbolic curtain-raiser for the kingdom’s cautious step into the world. At just 17, His Majesty stood at a crossroads. Bhutan had only just begun its journey of development, and the temptation to open its doors wide to the outside world was strong.

But even at such a young age, His Majesty possessed a deep wisdom. He foresaw the risks of unchecked tourism, such as the erosion of culture, the strain on nature, the loss of something sacred. And so, with foresight and conviction, he shaped a path unlike any other: the policy of “High Value, Low Volume.” A policy that still protects the soul of the nation to this day.

In doing so, Bhutan became something more than a destination, it became a dream. A land of mystery. A place whispered about by travelers, where not just anyone could go. The idea that one cannot simply walk or fly into Bhutan stirs something deep in the human spirit. Why not? What makes this country so different? So precious?

These questions echo in the hearts of wanderers around the world, and for many, Bhutan becomes a lifelong aspiration and a place on their bucket list not just for its beauty, but for its story. And for those who do make the journey, stepping onto Bhutanese soil becomes more than travel, it becomes a quiet triumph, a badge of honor, a spiritual experience. They have visited Bhutan, the special kingdom.

Bhutan’s unique culture is one of its greatest treasures. But when we speak of culture, it is not just the grand dzongs or the intricate architecture that we celebrate. It is also the intangible, such as the quiet grace in the way we speak, the warmth in our attitude, the deep-rooted humility that runs through our people. These are the true reflections of who we are.

Some may say this humility is something we are born with, part of our very DNA. But more than that, it is something we learn by example. And in Bhutan, the example begins at the very top.

If today, countless visitors say that the Bhutanese people are extraordinary, that their kindness and sincerity are what draw them to this land, it is because of our Kings. Their deep compassion, their quiet dignity, their unwavering humility have shaped not just policies, but hearts. This humility is not a performance. It is not learned. It is innate, woven into the very fabric of their being.

The international media has often marveled at it. But more than headlines, it is in the everyday lives of the Bhutanese that this legacy lives on. Passed down from monarch to citizen, from generation to generation, a culture of humility and compassion has taken root.

And from this, a truly special nation has emerged, one where kindness is a strength, where leadership inspires goodness, and where the world finds not just beauty, but a deep and moving humanity.

Love is perhaps the most powerful ingredient in what makes Bhutan truly special. And in our country, love has always flowed from the highest office in the land, our Kings. They have placed love not just at the heart of governance, but at the heart of their very being.

This love is not measured only in the generous blessings we receive—free healthcare, free education, and unwavering support in times of need. It is felt most deeply in the quiet, human moments: in the way our Kings walk among the people, laugh with them, play games with them. Who could forget the iconic image of His Majesty the Fourth King pulling on a rope in a tug-of-war, side by side with the people? Or our beloved King today doing the same, not only with Bhutanese citizens, but with visiting tourists as well?

These are not staged gestures, they are reflections of genuine, heartfelt love. And when we are loved so deeply, we begin to understand its true power. We carry that love within us. We reflect it in our words, our actions, our way of life. It spreads, quietly, powerfully, until a whole nation begins to shine with it.

In the end, it is this love, selfless, sincere, and unconditional, that makes Bhutan not just a place on the map, but a place in the heart. A truly special nation, built on love.

If Bhutan holds a special place in the world today, it is because of the extraordinary vision and unwavering dedication of His Majesty the Fourth King. He built this nation not just with policies and plans, but with deep compassion, wisdom, and an unshakeable love for his people. Every milestone of progress and every moment of peace we enjoy today is rooted in the sacrifices he made and the values he instilled in the heart of this nation. His Majesty nurtured Bhutan with the care of a parent and the foresight of a statesman, laying a foundation that would stand the test of time. Most profoundly, he entrusted his timeless legacy to his son, His Majesty the Fifth King, who carries forward that sacred torch with grace, courage, and a deep sense of responsibility, strengthening the spirit of our nation and illuminating the path ahead.

Bhutan is because our Kings are!

“The peace, prosperity, and happiness that we enjoy in Bhutan is an outcome of the enduring sacrifice of our King of Prophecy, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck– our most revered and beloved guardian. From the moment of His Majesty’s accession to the Throne, His Majesty has worked tirelessly to fulfill all the aspirations of His people.”

His Majesty the King. November 11, 2015.

Contributed by: Deepak Tamang

Designer, Business Bhutan.