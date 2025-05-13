In Reverence and Celebration: DLF 2025 to Honour His Majesty the Fourth King

From August 2 to 4, 2025, Bhutan’s capital will come alive as a vibrant nexus of literary and artistic exchange, with Bhutan Echoes hosting the 14th edition of Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival. This year’s edition promises a rich blend of voices, bringing together an illustrious gathering of global writers, artists, and thought leaders—including Nobel laureates, renowned filmmakers, and visionary Bhutanese creatives. Set once again in the picturesque Thimphu Valley, nestled within the grandeur of the Himalayas, the festival always offers a uniquely inspiring backdrop for dialogue, imagination, and cross-cultural connection.

However, this year’s festival holds added significance and takes on a more celebratory spirit as it coincides with the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck—reverently known as the “King of Destiny.” The occasion offers a meaningful opportunity to honour His Majesty’s visionary leadership, enduring legacy, and profound contributions to Bhutan’s cultural, social, and political evolution. In this spirit, the festival becomes not only a platform for literary and artistic expression, but also a heartfelt tribute to an unparalleled monarch whose wisdom continues to shape the nation’s path.

The festival would celebrate the theme “The Wisdom of Balance: 70 Years of Harmonizing Heritage, Nature, and the Human Spirit.” According to Bhutan Echoes, “on the 70th birth anniversary of the Great Fourth, His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Bhutan Echoes honors and pays tribute to His Majesty’s profound wisdom.” “The Great Fourth’s ‘Wisdom of Balance’ resounds in Bhutan’s harmonious relationship with nature, in the rich culture and inherited traditions that make Bhutan distinct, and in the indomitable spirit of His Majesty the Fifth King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, as His Majesty leads the Bhutanese people to navigate the 21st Century. The Great Fourth’s legacy continues to inspire leaders and individuals across the world, who seek to balance material progress with a deep respect for well-being, happiness, and the interconnectedness of all living beings.”

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, revered as the Great Fourth, ascended the throne at the tender age of 16, following the passing of His Majesty the Third Druk Gyalpo. Over the course of his 34-year reign, Bhutan underwent a profound transformation—from a largely agrarian society that mirrored the characteristics of a medieval village to a modern, forward-looking nation-state. Under His Majesty’s visionary leadership, the country experienced not only a sweeping economic revolution but also significant and enduring social and political reforms. His Majesty laid the foundation for Bhutan’s unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness, guided the peaceful decentralization of power, and initiated the transition to a democratic constitutional monarchy—all of which have left an indelible mark on the nation’s identity and trajectory.

In an extraordinary and unprecedented act of leadership, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo personally led the Bhutanese armed forces in a military operation to expel Indian insurgent groups that had established camps within Bhutanese territory. These militants, who had taken refuge in the country’s dense southern jungles, posed a serious threat to Bhutan’s national security and sovereignty. Demonstrating remarkable courage, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s peace and integrity, His Majesty spearheaded the operation—marking a rare instance in modern history where a reigning monarch led troops on the ground. The successful campaign not only safeguarded Bhutan’s territorial integrity but also reinforced the deep respect and admiration the people hold for His Majesty’s resolute and selfless leadership.

Meanwhile, this year, guests will have the opportunity to attend thought-provoking panel discussions led by Bhutan Echoes’ patron, founder, and writer, Her Majesty The Queen Mother, Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck; His Eminence, Kalu Rimpoche, lineage holder of the Shangpa Kagyu tradition; Nobel Peace Prize winning economists Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo; Oscar nominated filmmaker and screenwriter Pawo Choyning Dorji; Renowned film director, producer and screenwriter Kiran Rao; Himalayan scholar and Diplomat, Ambassador Thierry Mathou; Distinguished directors of Roli Books publishing Priya and Kapil Kapoor; and Bhutanese contemporary artist Pema Tshering (TinTin) to name a few.

DLAF stands as the premier event of Bhutan Echoes, a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering literature, culture, and the arts within the kingdom. Through its curated events, Bhutan Echoes continues to champion the cultural heritage and artistic expression of Bhutan.

At the heart of DLAF 2025 lies a deep commitment to local engagement and global exchange. By showcasing the literary and artistic talents of Bhutan alongside renowned international voices, the festival celebrates the diversity of human expression while fostering meaningful connections across borders.

The foundations for this festival were laid in 2010, when Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, co-founded Bhutan’s first literature festival “Mountain Echoes” as a Bhutan-India initiative. In 2020, His Majesty the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck renamed the festival as “Drukyul’s Literature Festival” (DLF) to promote increased local engagement.

In 2021, Bhutan Echoes was established under an all-Bhutanese leadership and team to oversee DLA and expand to year-round programs. In 2024 -, the festival was rebranded as “Drukyul Literature and Arts Festival” (DLAF) to reflect the deep commitment to embracing a richer tapestry of artistic expressions.

