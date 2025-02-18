In Memory of Sermo and Pepper Plant

Memoir of a Shingkhar Lauripa by Tempa Gyeltshen

Tempa Gyeltshen’s memoir is a deeply moving account of his struggles, triumphs, and relentless pursuit of education and success. Through vivid storytelling, he paints a powerful portrait of resilience against all odds, proving that determination can defy even the harshest circumstances. Along with portraying his hardships and resilience, he also expresses gratitude to his horse, Sermo, and the pepper plant, both of which played a crucial role in helping him pursue a degree.

From the quiet, rugged village of Dungmanma under Shingkhar Lauri Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar, where he spent his childhood herding cattle, to the bustling city of Thimphu, where his sacrifices bore fruit, this book beautifully captures his extraordinary transformation. More than just a personal story, it chronicles his journey from a humble cow herder in one of Bhutan’s most remote corners to a distinguished Senior Planning Officer in the Supreme Court of Bhutan.

A true embodiment of perseverance, this memoir is a must-read for anyone seeking motivation, hope, and the courage to chase their dreams. In the simplest yet most profound ways, the author’s struggles come to life—like the moment he desperately searched for a pair of used shoes, only for the school principal to gift him one. Such moments tug at the reader’s heartstrings, evoking deep emotions and serving as a powerful lesson for today’s generation. In a world where many take comfort and luxury for granted, this story is a stark reminder of the hardships that once existed and the importance of valuing even the smallest blessings in life.

Through his heartfelt storytelling, Tempa Gyeltshen has touched the souls of countless readers, leaving a lasting imprint on their hearts. His words resonate deeply, evoking emotions that linger long after the final page is turned.

One reader reflects, “Growing up in an urban setting, I never truly understood what struggles meant until I read this story. The hardships faced by the author’s mother touched me profoundly, giving me a newfound appreciation for the depth of a mother’s love.”

Another confesses, “I must admit, I rarely finish reading a book, but Sermo and the Pepper Plant gripped me so intensely that I couldn’t put it down. Yet, I had to pause—not to rekindle my interest, but to wipe away the tears clouding my vision.”

These heartfelt testimonies are a testament to the power of Gyeltshen’s writing—a force that transcends mere words and reaches into the very essence of human experience. Through his pen and paper, he has not only shared his story but also ignited a sense of empathy, gratitude, and reflection in the hearts of his readers. His memoir is not just a book; it is an emotional journey—one that lingers, inspires, and reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit.

Just when we think Tempa has finally found his “Happily Ever After,” the reality of his journey takes another poignant turn. In Bhutan, it is not always easy for a debut writer to see their work come to life. The author reveals that, despite completing the draft of his book in 2014, he faced a ten-year wait before it could finally be published. The delay, as he shares, was due to financial constraints—an obstacle that tested both his patience and resolve.

When asked if he had a message for upcoming Bhutanese writers, he shared, “I am certain that each of us has a story to tell. I encourage everyone to write it, share it, and spread love, respect, and inspiration.” Not only does he offer encouragement to fellow writers, but he also expresses deep concern for underprivileged children. He says, “I wish that no student would ever have to drop out of school. Education is indeed norbugoedoepungjom—it brings you whatever you wish for.”

Sonam Wangmo from Thimphu