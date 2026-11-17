Nearly one million people entered and exited Bhutan in October this year, while the Department of Immigration detected 282 immigration-related cases and issued more than 44,000 permits, reflecting the scale of cross-border movement and immigration management during the month.

According to the Department, a total of 985,723 people entered the country, while 982,400 exited. The figures include both Bhutanese and foreign nationals and indicate sustained movement across the country’s entry and exit points.

Of the total entries, 475,138 were Bhutanese citizens and 510,585 were foreign nationals. On the exit side, 469,802 were Bhutanese and 512,598 were foreign nationals.

The movement of vehicles was also substantial. A total of 311,597 vehicles entered Bhutan during the month, while 305,264 exited. Bhutanese vehicles accounted for 121,172 entries and 118,840 exits, while foreign vehicles recorded 190,425 entries and 186,424 exits.

The department issued 44,583 immigration permits in October, with entry permits accounting for the largest share.

A total of 19,015 entry permits were issued, representing 42.65 percent of the total. This was followed by 18,844 visas, accounting for 42.27 percent, and 6,722 work permits, or 15.08 percent. Only two student cards were issued during the month.

The figures show that entry permits and visas together accounted for nearly 85 percent of all permits issued, reflecting the significant demand for travel and entry-related immigration services.

282 immigration cases detected

The department detected 282 immigration-related cases through its compliance and enforcement activities in October.

These included 71 cases involving misuse of immigration permits and 145 cases of overstaying. The department also recorded 18 cases involving illegal immigrants, 47 cases of non-possession of required documents and one case of impersonation.

The figures indicate that overstaying was the most common violation, accounting for more than half of all cases detected.

As part of its inspection and verification activities, the department verified 3,378 individuals through routine inspections across four regions.

Phuentsholing recorded the highest number, with 1,728 individuals verified, followed by Samtse with 779, S/Jongkhar with 532 and Thimphu with 339.

The Department also reported that 1,116 individuals were inspected during immigration inspection activities in Thimphu and Phuentsholing.

Revenue collection in October

The department reported October revenue collection of USD 7.92 million, INR 104.14 million and Nu 12.17 million.

Compared with September, collections increased in Indian rupees and Bhutanese ngultrum but declined in US dollars. Indian rupee collections rose from INR 84.80 million in September to INR 104.14 million in October, while ngultrum collections increased from Nu 8.47 million to Nu 12.17 million. US dollar collections declined from USD 8.67 million to USD 7.92 million.

The seven-month comparison from April to October shows fluctuations in collections across the three currencies. Indian rupee revenue peaked at INR 194.48 million in May before falling to INR 20.49 million in July. It recovered to INR 84.80 million in September and increased further in October.

US dollar collections rose from USD 4.19 million in April to USD 8.67 million in September before declining in October. Ngultrum collections remained relatively stable, ranging from Nu 8.38 million in April to Nu 10.74 million in May, before reaching their highest level of Nu 12.17 million in October.

The department has also introduced IMMI AGENT, an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide quick and convenient information on immigration services in Bhutan.

The virtual assistant is intended to help people with general enquiries about visas, entry permits and other basic immigration services without having to make phone calls, send emails or wait for responses from officials.

The chatbot is accessible through the Department of Immigration’s official portal. Users can visit the website, locate the IMMI AGENT chatbot icon, start a conversation and type their immigration-related questions.

The department said the service is intended to make basic information more accessible, particularly for people who prefer getting immediate answers to routine questions.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu