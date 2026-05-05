Illegal Tobacconist Jobs in Australia Raise Concerns for Bhutanese Community

Growing reports of Bhutanese nationals being drawn into illegal employment in Australia’s tobacco retail sector have raised concerns among community groups, prompting calls for greater awareness and caution among those planning to work or study abroad.

According to the Association of Bhutanese in Perth Incorporated (ABPI), many Bhutanese—particularly students and young job seekers—are being lured into working at so-called “tobacconist shops” that operate outside the law.

In Australia, legitimate tobacconist shops are licensed retail outlets that sell tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, and vaping items under strict regulatory frameworks. However, illegal or “fake” tobacconists operate without proper licences, sell untaxed or restricted products, or use fraudulent identities to evade authorities.

The issue is becoming increasingly relevant as more Bhutanese travel to Australia for education and employment opportunities. For many new arrivals, financial pressure, unfamiliarity with local labour laws, and limited job options make them particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

The president of ABPI, Kinley Tenzin, said that many Bhutanese are attracted by offers of high wages—sometimes as much as AUD 1,500 per week—and promises of immediate cash payments.

“These offers may seem appealing at first, especially for students trying to support themselves, but they often come with serious risks,” he said, noting that workers may unknowingly become involved in illegal activities.

Authorities in Australia have stepped up enforcement efforts in recent months, conducting raids on illegal tobacco operations across several cities. While official figures on Bhutanese involvement are not available, ABPI confirmed that some individuals have already faced questioning, detention, fines, and even visa-related complications following such crackdowns.

In some reported cases, shop owners allegedly abandon operations when authorities intervene, leaving employees—many of whom are unaware of the illegality—to face legal consequences on their own.

Although the exact number of affected Bhutanese remains unclear, ABPI says it has received multiple reports and direct appeals for assistance from individuals caught in such situations. The organisation warns that the trend, while still emerging, is serious enough to warrant immediate attention.

“We are observing a concerning pattern where newly arrived Bhutanese are being specifically targeted,” Kinley Tenzin said. “These situations can have serious legal and long-term consequences, including impacts on visa status and future employment prospects.”

Beyond legal risks, the issue also highlights broader challenges faced by Bhutanese migrants, including limited access to reliable information, dependence on informal job networks, and pressure to secure income quickly.

In response, ABPI has been actively working to raise awareness within the community. Its efforts include outreach campaigns, information sessions, and guidance on legal employment practices. The organisation also provides referrals to professional services and encourages affected individuals to seek help rather than avoid authorities.

Community leaders stress that prevention is key. They advise Bhutanese travelling to Australia—or those already there—to exercise caution when accepting job offers, particularly those involving cash payments, lack of contracts, or unclear business operations.

“Verifying the legitimacy of an employer is critical,” ABPI noted. “Workers should ensure proper documentation, understand their visa conditions, and avoid any arrangement that appears suspicious or too good to be true.”

The growing concern comes at a time when overseas employment and education remain attractive pathways for many Bhutanese youth. In this context, greater awareness of labour laws, rights, and risks is essential to ensure that these opportunities do not turn into liabilities.

As Australia continues to tighten enforcement against illegal businesses, community organisations warn that individuals working in such environments may face increasing scrutiny. This makes informed decision-making and due diligence more important than ever.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu