“I AM HUMBLED”, says Tshering Wangchuk

During the ASEAN Educational and Leadership Consortium held at Bangkok on October 6th 2024, President of the Horticulture Association of Bhutan (HAB), Tshering Wangchuk was awarded an Honoray Doctorate by the International Thames University (TIU), France. He was recognized for Horticulture Farming Leadership and Management based on experience, achievements, and contribution towards the nation. In this inspiring talk with Business Bhutan’s Sangay Rabten, Wangchuk, shared his stories.

BB: Your brief introduction?

TW: I am Tshering Wangchuk currently serving as the president of the HAB.

BB: What does the award you have received mean to you?

TW: I am completely honoured and satisfied with the honorary doctorate awards as I was passionately working too hard for the awards. Finally, it was a dream come true.

BB: How did you know about TIU? Or was it TIU who knew you? What brought you to their recognition and the world’s regognition?

TW: As I expand our horticulture not only in Bhutan but also internationally, HAB have participated in expo in China, Qatar, Kuwait, and some more countries. It was TIU who actually recognised my dedication and hard work. I have completed a degree and I work in many fields especially in horticulture practices. I have got many awards in my horticulture fields like Dr. Abdul Kalam international awards, Asian leadership awards and also I was awarded some important titles . and I too was humbled when such a university recognized me.

BB: What are your relevant academic achievements or work experience to have received recognition for horticulture farming management and leadership and special recognition by the Global Human Rights Council for Peace and Sustainable Development.

BB: Tell us some significant contributions towards the advancement of nation and society as a President of HAB and by the HAB that brought recognition?

TW: Horticulture practices in the country are very important. It helps in sustainable development and equipping modern technologies. I believe in modern technologies for the advancement and for the country’s development. However, if individuals practice horticulture activities sustainably, it helps both the environment as well as the physical health of an individual. Due to my hard work and dedication in promoting horticulture internationally, it seems like everyone recognizes me and my team’s hard work.

BB: What is your further motivation after receiving honorary doctorate and recognition by the Global Human Rights Council for Peace and Sustainable Development?

TW: I am humbled to serve as the president of the HAB and fortunately I could complete a PhD. I am determined to work even harder than before to promote horticulture practices. I will stress in influencing people around the world to practice doing sustainable activities like enjoying organic farming, enjoying our own ripe products for better health and for sustainable development. I also want to encourage our youths to put interest in agriculture activities so that it has many benefits in keeping the country’s outfit very healthy in the long run.

BB: Tell us, if you have picked up any specific or special knowledge/lesson/innovation ideas from the TIU, for you have received an honorary doctorate from this University.

TW: I got new knowledge from the colleagues, the recipients of the honorary doctorate like me. They shared with me that the work once started should not be stopped until we are fully recognized or satisfied. Also, I learnt that in any field, a person can become successful if he or she strives towards perfection.

BB: What are your longer-term goals for the horticulture sector in Bhutan, and how does your profession fit into those goals?

TW: My ultimate goal is to expand more horticulture practices in the country in an innovative way with modern technologies. I really want to encourage people in practicing horticulture and booster horticulture practices in the country.

BB: What would be the advancement or how do you see horticulture in Bhutan in next 10-15 years? Especially with the coming up of Gelephu Mindful City, how are you going to move with the development and contribute to GMC/nation?

TW: I fully believe that modern technologies would ultimately help in boosting horticulture practices in the country. People nowadays are not taking interest in horticulture farming as it is quite difficult for them to do physically. If we practice producing the organic materials from our country, as the GMC approaches it would add our country becoming more mindful in sustainable developments. The people around the world would feel the taste of Bhutan’ s real advancement combining traditional and modern technologies sustainability.

BB: Your request/advice/suggestions to the horticulture sector and to the youth to encourage horticulture farming.

TW: I would advise youths to practice horticulture farming as it has long-term benefits in the future. I also want to suggest that by becoming a horticulturist, we can somehow eradicate unemployment rates in our country.

By Sangay Rabten, Bangkok Thailand