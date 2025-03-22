Hydropower Revenue Surges in 2024

Bhutan’s hydropower revenue from six major plants — Basochhu Hydropower Plant (BHP), Chhukha Hydropower Plant (CHP), Dagachhu Hydropower Corporation (DHPC), Kurichhu Hydropower Plant (KHP), Tala Hydropower Plant (THP), and Mangdechhu Hydropower Plant (MHP) — increased by approximately Nu 4.5 billion (B) in 2024.

Last year, total revenue from both export and domestic sales stood at about Nu 28B, a notable rise from Nu 23B in 2023. According to the latest data from the respective hydropower plants, the boost in revenue was primarily driven by export sales in September 2024, when the country generated nearly double the revenue compared to the same month in 2023. In September 2024, export earnings reached about Nu 4.1B, compared to Nu 2.9B in September 2023, marking an increase of almost Nu 1.2B.

Economic experts view the increased revenue as a promising sign for Bhutan’s hydropower sector. “The increased revenue is a vital source for Bhutan, enhancing the country’s capacity to improve power production sustainability in the coming years,” said an official from Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC).

Among the plants, MHP recorded the highest export revenue at Nu 2.4B in 2024, followed by CHP at Nu 806 million (M) and THP at Nu 531M. However, export sales declined by almost Nu 1.1B in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with the lowest figures recorded in January, February, March, and April at Nu 50.3M, Nu 39.3M, Nu 37.8M, and Nu 18.9M, respectively.

Domestic sales also showed a significant uptick in 2024, reaching about Nu 10.5B compared to Nu 6.4B in 2023. The months of April, May, June, and November saw the highest domestic sales, with Nu 1.1B, Nu 1.2B, Nu 1B, and Nu 1.08B, respectively. May 2024 stood out, recording about Nu 1.2B in domestic sales, a sharp increase from Nu 774M in May 2023.

In terms of power generation, Bhutan’s hydropower plants produced about 11,123M units of electricity in 2024, an increase of 585.5M units compared to the 10,537M units generated in 2023. The highest output occurred in July, August, and September 2024, with 1,793M units, 1,791.7M units, and 1,757.6M units, respectively — an increase of about 153M units compared to the same months in 2023. Conversely, the lowest production was recorded in January and February 2024, with 309.4M units and 264.3M units, respectively, slightly down from 333.1M units and 265.9M units in 2023.

Despite this progress, Bhutan once aimed to generate 10,000MW of electricity by 2020, a target that remains unmet. The current focus is on achieving around 7,600MW from 10 projects. According to the 2023–24 budget report, the pipeline projects include 600MW Kholongchhu Hydroelectric Project (currently stalled); 2,640MW Kuri-Gongri Hydroelectric Project; 1,125MW Dorjilung Hydropower Project; 404MW Nyera Amari Hydropower Project; 180MW Bunakha Reservoir Hydroelectric Project; 2,500MW Integrated Gongri Reservoir/Jerichhu Pumped Storage Project; and Five smaller hydropower projects generating a combined 181MW.

With the sector playing a crucial role in Bhutan’s economic growth, the latest revenue increase highlights the importance of hydropower in strengthening the nation’s economy and energy security.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu