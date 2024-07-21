Hydropower in the 13th FYP
Hydropower, as a strategic national resource and a key revenue generator, is integral to Bhutan’s economic growth and long-term development. The significance of this renewable energy source is undeniable, not only because it provides a substantial portion of the nation’s revenue but also because it plays a crucial role in sustaining economic progress and stability. Acknowledging its pivotal importance, the government has pledged to significantly accelerate investments in the hydropower sector. This strategic move aims to enhance national energy security, bolster the growth of domestic industries, and foster a more diversified economy.

The government’s commitment to this sector will be demonstrated through a multi-faceted approach. First, there will be a concerted effort to complete ongoing hydropower projects, ensuring that these ventures are brought to fruition in a timely manner. In addition, new hydropower projects will be initiated, reflecting a proactive stance towards expanding the country’s energy infrastructure. This expansion is expected to include the development of advanced energy storage systems, which are crucial for managing and optimizing the electricity generated from these projects.

Moreover, the government will focus on building and upgrading other related infrastructure components to support and sustain the growth of the hydropower sector. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s dedication to leveraging hydropower not only as a means of generating revenue but also as a foundational element of Bhutan’s broader economic strategy. By investing in these areas, Bhutan aims to ensure that its hydropower sector remains robust, efficient, and capable of meeting both current and future energy demands.

In addition to prioritizing the successful completion of the Punatsangchhu-I (1,200 MW) and Punatsangchhu-II (1,020 MW) hydropower projects, the government will direct its attention toward the initiation of several significant new large-scale hydropower projects, as detailed in the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP). These new projects are strategically planned to enhance Bhutan’s energy infrastructure and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and energy security. The forthcoming large-scale projects include:

1.Nyera Amari – 404 MW

2.Kholongchu – 600 MW

3.Dorjilung – 1,125 MW

4.Bunakha – 180 MW

5.Wangchhu – 900 MW

6.Khomachhu – 363 MW

7.Dangchhu – 170 MW

8.Chamkharchhu-I – 770 MW

9.Sankosh – 2,585 MW

10.Kuri-Gongri – 2,800 MW

Additionally, priority will be given to various small hydropower projects at different phases of development:

1.Phase-I:

Suchhu – 18 MW

Yung Chu – 32 MW Burgangchhu – 54 MW

2.Phase-II:

Jomori – 90 MW

Gamri-I – 54 MW

Bindu-I & II – 26 MW

Begana – 25 MW

3.Phase-III:

Dagachhu – 70 MW

Parochhu – 33 MW

4.Development of the 500 kW Lunana Mini Hydropower project

5.Completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the 1,800 MW Gongri-Jericho pumped storage project and the subsequent commencement of construction.

The 13th plan document says that these initiatives reflect Bhutan’s ongoing commitment to harnessing its hydropower potential, driving sustainable development, and securing a stable energy future for the country.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

