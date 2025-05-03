Hope in the Hills: How Tarayana Foundation Transformed Life in Ngawang Dramtoe

Tucked away in the quiet folds of Tading Gewog in Samtse, the village of Ngawang Dramtoe was once a place defined by hardship and isolation. Today, it stands as a beacon of resilience, transformation, and the quiet power of community-driven change. For 54-year-old Tshechuk Doya, the journey from despair to empowerment is not merely a personal milestone—it is the story of an entire community rising together, reclaiming dignity, purpose, and hope.

“Before 2013, life was very difficult,” Tshechuk recalls, his weathered hands resting on the bamboo railing of his now-sturdy, improved home. “We were farmers, yes, but our efforts rarely bore fruit.” Like many of his fellow villagers, Tshechuk depended on traditional subsistence farming, cultivating ginger, oranges, and cardamom. However, unpredictable yields, erratic weather patterns, and a lack of market access made farming a struggle with little reward. “We tried everything we knew, but nothing brought us a stable income. We felt stuck in the same place, year after year.”

For decades, Ngawang Dramtoe remained cut off from broader development. With no motorable road, buyers rarely ventured into the village, and the residents—lacking technical knowledge and exposure—found it impossible to diversify or market their produce. Basic infrastructure such as toilets, clean water, and durable housing was absent. The people of Ngawang Dramtoe lived in silence, burdened by poverty and overlooked by progress.

That began to change in 2013, when the Tarayana Foundation arrived with a vision rooted in compassion and practical support: to uplift marginalized communities through holistic, sustainable development tailored to local needs.

“We started with skills training—something that could offer immediate and tangible benefits,” explained Thinley Bidha, a Tarayana field officer based in Samtse. Among the first initiatives were bamboo craft workshops, aimed at reviving a traditional skill that could become a viable livelihood option. “The people were incredibly motivated,” Thinley said. “They didn’t lack talent—they simply needed opportunity.”

Tarayana’s interventions quickly expanded beyond craftwork. Recognizing the need for food security and income diversification, the foundation introduced modern agricultural techniques and distributed seeds for a range of vegetables previously unfamiliar to the community—cabbage, carrots, potatoes, radishes, and buckwheat. Training on organic farming practices, irrigation methods, and soil management was provided, enabling villagers to transform once-depleted fields into thriving, productive farmland.

“It completely changed our diet, our income, and our confidence,” said Tshechuk, his face lighting up with a smile. “We are now eating better, earning more, and thinking bigger.”

Tarayana also tackled the root causes of vulnerability by addressing housing and sanitation. At the time, many families lived in makeshift shelters, with no access to proper toilets or clean water. Through a community-labor model, the foundation supplied raw materials and financial assistance for housing upgrades, while villagers contributed their time and effort to construct homes. The result was not only safer living conditions but also a stronger sense of ownership and dignity.

Toilets were built, water tanks installed, and basic hygiene education was introduced—changes that had a profound impact on health and well-being. Children began attending school healthier and more regularly. Women, no longer burdened with hours spent collecting water or managing unsanitary living conditions, found time for new pursuits, including entrepreneurship and self-improvement.

As a result of these efforts, Tshechuk—who once struggled to meet daily needs—now earns an annual income of Nu 25,000 to Nu 40,000 through sales at the Tarayana Annual Fair, where he showcases a variety of bamboo crafts, vegetables, and handmade goods. “Before, we didn’t even know such opportunities existed. Now we look forward to the fair every year,” he said.

The transformation was not achieved in isolation. Partnerships with organizations such as the Bhutan Foundation and the Asian Development Bank played a pivotal role, funding specialized training in bamboo product innovation, improving product quality, and helping villagers tap into broader markets. These collaborations also enabled the development of micro-enterprise projects, offering villagers additional income streams and long-term sustainability.

For Thinley Bidha, the story of Ngawang Dramtoe is a template for effective grassroots development. “We didn’t just build homes or teach new skills,” she said. “We built trust, self-reliance, and a sense of connection to something bigger. The community now believes in its own potential.”

Walking through the village today, one is struck by the signs of renewal: vibrant vegetable gardens, skillfully crafted bamboo furniture, children walking confidently to school, and homes that speak of care and pride. The villagers of Ngawang Dramtoe are no longer defined by what they lack but by what they have built—with their hands, hearts, and hope.

Tshechuk, once a symbol of silent struggle, now speaks with conviction. “Without Tarayana, we would still be struggling in silence,” he says, gazing across the village that raised him. “Today, our lives have meaning. Our work has value. And our children—our future—have hope.”

Ngawang Dramtoe is no longer an isolated village waiting for change. It is a thriving, resilient community—an inspiring reminder of what’s possible when compassion meets commitment, and when the people most in need are given the tools to rise.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu