Hope Amidst the Chaos

Bhutan Cancer Society: Empowering Lives, Defeating Cancer

The Bhutan Cancer Society (BCS) has emerged as a lifeline for individuals and families battling cancer in Bhutan. With a growing community of 2,216 registered members as of December 6, 2024, BCS continues to support vulnerable populations while raising awareness about cancer’s impact across the country.

The BCS, established on World Cancer Day in 2015, is a civil society organization dedicated to cancer care, prevention, education, and advocacy in Bhutan. It was launched under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Ashi Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck and aims to complement government efforts in managing and preventing cancer.

BCS’s membership is unique in its flexibility. There are no rigid criteria or mandates for becoming a member. Anyone with a steady income can join voluntarily, contributing any amount of their choice for any duration. This system encourages inclusivity and underscores the spirit of community.

Membership contributions form a significant part, 45% of BCS’s funding. These funds are channeled entirely into the “Care & Support” program, aimed at assisting economically marginalized individuals and families affected by cancer.

The Care & Support program comprises seven key services that complement the government’s cancer control efforts. It includes patient navigation (providing guidance and assistance to 35 patients weekly), transit and transportation support (assisting 10 patients monthly with transportation needs), logistic and essential support (supporting 22 individuals with critical supplies), assistive devices (distributing equipment like oxygen concentrators, anti-bedsore mattresses, and bedside toilets to five patients in need), nutritional supplements (supplying 18 patients monthly with essential supplements such as ENSURE), review and treatment assistance (supporting 3–5 patients each month with medical reviews and treatment follow-ups), and semso (commiseration/offering emotional and financial support to grieving families.

Despite its impactful work, BCS faces resource constraints. With only three regular staff members managing everything from awareness programs to administrative tasks, the team is stretched thin. Expanding human resources and funding remains a pressing need for the organization.

BCS’s long-term vision is encapsulated in its motto “Empowering Lives, Defeating Cancer.” The organization aims to provide holistic support while educating the public about cancer prevention and control.

To ensure that their efforts are heard and understood, BCS invites the public to engage with their mission by following their social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. These platforms provide vital information about cancer, its prevalence, and related issues in Bhutan.

Additionally, BCS encourages individuals to join as members by contributing any amount as a monthly donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps support those in need.

According to the Society, the most prevalent of cancers in the country are stomach, cervical, oral, throat, and neck cancers. Risk factors include dietary habits, tobacco use, and infections like HPV and Hepatitis B. Prevention measures, such as HPV vaccination, cervical screening, and public health initiatives, are priorities for BCS.

Meanwhile, the Society offers a vision of hope amidst the chaos. BCS stands as a beacon of hope for cancer patients in Bhutan, transforming challenges into opportunities to make a difference. By joining hands with the society, individuals can play a part in a collective effort to empower lives and defeat cancer.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu