Honoring the Heroes: A Heartfelt tribute to every Desuup

From just 125 in 2011 to a staggering 50,006 today—this is the extraordinary rise in the number of Desuups, from the program’s humble beginnings to its profound expansion. These numbers speak volumes, but they are not just figures; they are a testament to the success of a visionary initiative. The surge in numbers reflects not only the program’s triumph, but the powerful way it has inspired people from all walks of life to join this sacred institution.

More than just a statistic, it is a reflection of the deep-seated loyalty within the hearts of Bhutanese—an enduring commitment to voluntary service for the nation. It is a symbol of what truly matters to the people: the call to serve, not out of obligation, but from a place of profound respect and duty. This remarkable growth is also a silent tribute to the wisdom of a visionary leader, whose foresight and guidance have shown that service to the nation is not just a duty, but a privilege. Through this initiative, Bhutan has not only built a stronger community; it has cultivated a spirit of unity, dedication, and love for the land and people.

Further, like so many other stories tied to His Majesty the King, the Desuung story is a powerful narrative that embodies the very essence of vision, leadership, wisdom, empathy, and love. It is a tale that transcends the ordinary, weaving together the threads of foresight and compassion, illustrating the profound impact of a leader who sees beyond the immediate and into the future of his people.

At its heart, the Desuung story speaks of a visionary leader who, with unwavering clarity, recognized the need for a force of service and unity—a force that would not only protect and support the nation but also embody the core values of selflessness and duty. His Majesty’s wisdom guided this dream to life, nurturing it with empathy for his people, understanding their needs, their struggles, and their potential.

But above all, it is a story of love—a deep, unshakable love for the nation and its people. A love so pure that it ignited a movement, inspiring thousands to join hands in service, to stand together for the greater good, and to become part of something greater than themselves. The Desuung story is not just the story of a program—it is the story of a leader’s heart, a nation’s strength, and a collective commitment to building a brighter future.

Clad in their bright orange attire, the Desuups are a constant presence whenever the nation calls—always ready, always steadfast. They are there when our forests, once lush and serene, are suddenly consumed by flames, when nature’s fury strikes, leaving devastation in its wake. In the wake of tragedy, they are the ones who rush in, unflinching, to lend a hand, to offer hope, to help rebuild what has been lost.

They are there in the quiet hum of water projects, ensuring that the people, year-round, have access to the lifeblood of the nation: safe, clean drinking water. They stand at the forefront of construction projects, their hands shaping the future, their dedication building the foundations of a better tomorrow. They are there in every national event, not just as volunteers, but as the silent backbone of the nation—controlling the crowd, serving the people, quietly bearing the weight of responsibility.

While the responsibilities of the Desuups are undeniably inspiring, it is the very essence of their spirit—the depths of their soul, the unwavering resolve with which they follow their sacred code—that truly moves us. They are not merely figures of duty, but living embodiments of the strength that lies at the heart of our small country. Each step they take, each sacrifice they make, reflects the core values that Bhutan holds dear—values of selflessness, dedication, and love for the land and people.

As this sacred institution marks its 14th anniversary, we stand in solemn reflection, filled with gratitude. We wish all members of this noble fraternity the best of luck, and convey our deepest gratitude for all they have done—through trials, through hardship, through the long hours of service.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu