Honoring the Gift of Democracy

The dismal voter turnout in the recent Thromde elections of Thimphu and Phuentsholing should concern every Bhutanese who cherishes democracy and Bhutan’s democratic path. These are not ordinary towns. Thimphu is the capital of the nation, the heart of governance and the symbol of Bhutan’s identity. Phuentsholing is the country’s commercial gateway.

The response from voters is deeply disappointing. The low turnout spoke louder than words and reflects a worrying reality: many citizens appear indifferent not only to who leads their communities, but also to a fundamental pillar of democracy – the responsibility to participate.

This is particularly significant for Bhutan. Our democratic journey is unique. Unlike many countries where democracy emerged through struggle, conflict and upheaval, Bhutan’s transition was guided by the wisdom, foresight and vision of the Monarchy. Democracy was bestowed upon the people as a precious gift from the Golden Throne, an extraordinary act of trust that placed the power to choose leaders in the hands of citizens.

Such a gift carries a profound responsibility.

Therefore, the low voter turnout is not merely a statistical concern or an issue of election numbers. It is a moment for national reflection.

Why are people not coming forward to exercise one of their most fundamental responsibilities?

Perhaps some believe that regardless of who becomes the Thrompon, little will change in their lives. Perhaps there is a growing sense that local elections do not directly influence their concerns, aspirations or daily challenges. Others may be occupied with personal responsibilities, unaware of the long-term consequences of disengaging from the democratic process.

Whatever the reason, the outcome remains the same: democracy weakens when citizens withdraw from it.

An election is not merely about choosing a candidate. It is about choosing the direction of a community. It is about deciding who will shape urban development, manage public services, address social issues and represent the voices of citizens.

There is also a deeper responsibility that must be acknowledged. The Election Commission of Bhutan can create awareness, ensure free and fair elections, and make the process accessible. But it cannot force citizens to value democracy. The responsibility ultimately belongs to the people themselves. It is our responsibility

The greatest concern is not only the low turnout today, but the possibility that this pattern could continue into the future. Bhutan is witnessing significant demographic changes, with a young population growing up in an increasingly fast-changing world. If young citizens do not develop a strong connection with democratic values and begin to value the gift that we got and carry, participation may continue to decline.

Children may learn about the Constitution, elections and civic responsibilities in school, but the strongest lessons are learned at home. When parents and elders go to vote and respect the democratic process, children will absorb these values naturally. The best classroom is the example set at home and by society.

Every generation has a duty to protect what it has inherited. The responsibility of today’s citizens is to ensure that future generations understand that voting is not merely a right; it is a responsibility and an act of respect towards the nation’s democratic journey.

We must awaken the democratic spirit within us, a spirit that now appears dormant, distracted or forgotten. The hope is that the next elections will witness a renewed enthusiasm, with citizens returning to the polling stations in greater numbers and reaffirming their faith in a system that came to us as an extraordinary gift.