Hongtsho Crematorium Design to Be Completed in 2026–2027

Detailed design work for the Nu 600 million crematorium in Hongtsho is scheduled to be completed during the 2026-27 financial year, with Nu 5.47 million having already been spent so far. The proposed crematorium remains part of the Government’s plan for Thimphu, but delays in finalising the design have pushed the project’s next stage forward.

The proposed project area covers about 46.45 acres, including approximately 10.20 acres of private land belonging to 11 landowners.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) said the high-level master plan has been completed and several design options were prepared in consultation with stakeholders, including the Zhung Dratshang, to ensure that the facility meets functional, cultural and religious requirements.

However, the Ministry could not finalise the concept designs or proceed with construction drawings because of issues involving the incorporation of technology, construction practices and modern amenities required for the crematorium infrastructure.

It is now reviewing the scope of the facilities to be included in the detailed design and plans to engage special experts to prepare the designs and drawings. Moreover, the Mithrup temple at the site is also being renovated.

The detailed design work is scheduled to be completed in the 2026–2027 financial year.

The Ministry said the Government is not pursuing an alternative location and that Hongtsho was selected after a site-selection study considered Bjemena, Hongtsho and Genekha.

The MoIT secretary, Karma Wangchuk said that the location was chosen because it is relatively close to Thimphu and accessible. Moreover, the Ministry and the Dzongkhag Administration have completed the land acquisition process and finalised the compensation assessment.

The Ministry has not provided a construction commencement date or a completion date for the entire project in its response.

Meanwhile, the secretary said Hejo will continue operating under the existing arrangements until the Hongtsho facility and its transition plan are complete.

“The continued use and improvement of the Hejo site therefore does not mean the Hongtsho project has been dropped,” the secretary said, adding that instead, the two sites will remain part of the arrangements until the new facility is ready and the transition can be completed.

The relocation has also raised concerns about the distance families would have to travel, the additional transportation costs for bereaved families and the lack of a nearby river or stream for the disposal of ashes.

The Ministry acknowledged these concerns and said possible measures include upgrading the existing bus service and exploring a dedicated transport service for ash-disposal visits. It is also exploring a hybrid cremation system.

In the long term, the existing Hejo site is planned to become a green and sustainable site in line with the wider Thimphu–Paro regional strategy.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu