Home ministry to better approval procedure for renovation work of sacred monasteries

The approval for the renovation of a monastery will take one week, according to the Home Minister

The Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs (MoHCA) is working on considerations and changes in the procedure for acquiring approval for the renovation of sacred and ancestral monasteries in the country.

This was divulged by MoHCA Minister Ugyen Dorji during the question-answer session of the National Assembly (NA) on June 28.

According to the minister, with some of the considerations and changes in the approval procedure, the approval for the renovation of a monastery will take one week, while constructing a new monastery will take 30 days for approval.

“With the earlier procedure, the ministry is aware of the time consumed while getting the approval for the renovation of monasteries. Incomplete documents submitted to the ministry also lead to longer duration and people should be aware of it,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister was quizzed by MP Drungtsho Karma Wangchuk from the Chhumig-Ura constituency regarding the consideration and changes of the procedure for acquiring approval for the renovation of monasteries.

According to the home minister, the ministry is working to bring the considerations and changes in the approval procedure to especially reduce the approval time.

“We have listed almost 230 monasteries for approval from the Local Governments. Recently, the ministry also gave training to the dzongkhag cultural officers across the country so as to expedite the services,” Lyonpo said.

Similarly, while responding to the query from MP Gyambo Tshering from the Bardo-Trong constituency about the status of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Zhemgang Dzong renovation, Home Minister Ugyen Dorji said there isn’t any budget provision for the Zhemgang Dzong renovation in the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP).

However, the minister said that it could be taken up in the 13th FYP.

“We are all aware of the significance of the Zhemgang Dzong and we hope the next government will definitely take it up in the 13th FYP.”

According to the home minister, the DPR of the Zhemgang Dzong was started in March 2021 and even some experts/ officials from the ministry were sent to study the site of the Zhemgang Dzong.

The minister said, “There were two plans of the ministry – Plan A and Plan B and they have chosen Plan B, which is for the renovation of the Dzong.”

The minister added that the DPR is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

