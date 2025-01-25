History Made: A Moment That Will Echo Through Time

Ed Sheeran becomes first international artist to perform in Bhutan; says he will visit Bhutan with his family

A new chapter in Bhutan’s history was etched as Ed Sheeran became the first international artist to perform on Bhutanese soil. Defying the biting chill of Thimphu’s winter, more than 20,000 devoted fans gathered to witness his magic unfold. This wasn’t merely a local audience; some had journeyed from the distant valleys of Trashigang, braving days of travel for this once-in-a-lifetime moment. Each person came for reasons as diverse as the crowd itself—some seeking inspiration, others chasing dreams, but all leaving profoundly touched by an evening that transcended music and united a nation in awe.

Waiting in queue to enter Changligmithang was Tsewang Yuden, a student from Sherubtse College, who has come with her brother and cousins all the way from Kanglung in Trashigang. “Yes. I am a fan of Ed Sheeran and the moment we heard that he would be coming to Bhutan to perform, we were excited and booked the tickets,” she said. “I love all his songs, because I can identify with him and are meaningful,” she said, adding she also wanted to be a part of history. “I can now say that I was at the Ed Sheeran show.”

Jumping in, Eden’s sister, Chimi Yangden, a graduate, said Ed Sheeran’s ability to draw from his own life experiences is what makes his music feel deeply personal and authentic. His lyrics carry the weight of truth. This honesty resonates with listeners because they know these songs come from a real place—moments Ed himself has lived through,” she said, adding that while his songs originate from his own emotions and experiences, he crafts them in a way that allows listeners to insert themselves into the narrative. “This delicate balance—where the song feels both deeply personal and universally relatable—is where Ed’s genius lies. He gives just enough detail to anchor the song in authenticity but leaves space for listeners to interpret and project their own stories onto his words.”

14-year-old Kuenlay Tshering Dolkar, and her brother, 11-year-old Ngawang Tshering Dorji were part of the crowd. The former, a student from the Royal Academy in Paro said Ed’s songs feel personal universal. “He often writes from his own experiences, which makes his music authentic, while leaving enough room for listeners to see their own stories in his lyrics. His music feels like a mirror, reflecting emotions and memories that belong not just to him, but to everyone who listens. This connection is what makes his songs special.”

Chimi Yangzom Rabgay, a class VIII student of Kuzhugchen Middle Secondary School, Thimphu said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty for this incredible opportunity to witness a miracle—truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This moment is possible only because of our people’s king. Thank you, Your Majesty.”

Sonam Norbu, a doctor at JDWNRH, said, “I have been a fan of Ed Sheeran since childhood. My friends were going for the show and it felt like a perfect opportunity to make lasting memories together. It was such a privilege for me to witness his live performance, at the same time sharing the experience with thousands of other fans.”

Sonam also said that the atmosphere was absolutely exciting from the moment they entered the venue: “You could feel the collective excitement and anticipation. The lights, the sounds, and the crowd’s energy created a completely different environment.”

Pema Namgay, a tourist guide who came for the concert with guests, said that Bhutan has developed. “Unlike the past, when there were only a few local artists, the country’s music industry is growing, which shows that our country is developing,” said Pema.

For Chorten, an employee of State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL), the concert was a dream comes true. “I loved listening to his songs since childhood, especially ‘Perfect’ and ‘Shape of Me. But I never thought that I would get to see him in real life performing and become his audience,” Chorten said, adding that every song he sang was a memorable moment. “The entire crowd sang along, and it felt like a moment frozen in time. It was touching and at the same time enjoyable.”

Yangchen Tshomo, a civil servant working at the Department of Revenue and Customs, shared that, like many others, she has always loved Ed Sheeran’s songs. “With the live experience, I get to experience the magic of his live performance, the energy of the crowd, and sing along with other fans. Plus, hearing a song like ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Love Yourself’ live is the most unforgettable experience.”

She further said that Ed Sheeran’s performance was captivating; and that his incredible voice and guitar skills filled the venue. He connected with the audience, sharing stories behind his songs, and it felt warm even in a large stadium.

“The most memorable moment for me was when he performed ‘Shape of You.’ The energy was through the roof, and everyone was dancing and singing along. It was such a powerful moment, and I would love to attend another similar concert in the future if I get the opportunity,” she said.

The satisfaction of the crowd was evident from their behavior. None of the people that the paper approached had time to speak after Ed took the stage. “Can we speak after the show,” one said, while another didn’t even acknowledge the questions asked. However, like those mentioned above, people that the paper spoke to like, Dawa, a civil servant; Singye, a businessman and others had similar views to share. “We thoroughly enjoyed and we could see that the younger generation were especially enjoying,” Singye said. “We hope that more artists will now come to Bhutan.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran said that he would visit Bhutan with his family.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu