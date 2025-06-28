His Majesty’s Vision in Action

The Rise of Bhutan’s Young Guardians through Gyalsung

With the Passing out Parade (PoP) scheduled today (June 28), 2025, the first cohort of the 2025 batch Gyalsung will mark a significant milestone in Bhutan’s journey of national service. Upon completing their training, the Gyalsung family will grow to 6,330 members, young guardians ready to serve the nation whenever called upon.

This will see 2,639 Gyalsups from the 2025 first cohort joining the ranks after completing their rigorous three-month training, adding to the 3,691 Gyalsups who successfully graduated across two cohorts in 2024.

The first cohort of 2025 began their training on 1st April, 2025 across four academies – Khotokha, Jamtsholing, Pemathang, and Gyalpozhing. The PoP for the first cohort of 2025 will be held simultaneously across the four Gyalsung Academies, showcasing the strength and unity of Bhutanese youth.

Their training is designed to be both rigorous and transformative, encompassing Basic Military Training (BMT), intensive physical fitness regimes, demanding obstacle courses, and comprehensive weapon handling drills. Under the steadfast guidance of the Royal Bhutan Armed Forces, cadets are molded to embody resilience, precision, and courage.

Beyond the physical and tactical preparation, the Gyalsung program places equal emphasis on the mind and spirit. Courses in National Education, led by esteemed subject experts, deepen the cadets’ understanding of Bhutan’s rich history, national security, civic responsibilities, and the timeless values that bind the Kingdom together.

Through this balanced blend of military and academic training, Gyalsung aspires to do more than just produce capable individuals. It aims to shape principled citizens and future leaders. Discipline, integrity, leadership, and a commitment to excellence form the bedrock of this program, ensuring that every Gyalsup emerges not only ready to defend the nation, but prepared to serve it with honour, wisdom, and unwavering dedication.

This historic day will not mark the end of their journey, but the beginning of a new chapter. They will join the 3,691 young men and women who graduated in 2024, united by a shared commitment to serve the nation. As these young champions step forward to shape Bhutan’s future, the nation will watch with pride.

These young Gyalsups will emerge stronger, more confident, and highly disciplined equipped with the skills and resilience to tackle future challenges. Their graduation will be a moment of national pride, reflecting the faith and investment placed in Bhutan’s youth.

His Majesty The King first announced the launch of Gyalsung, Bhutan’s historic National Service, on the auspicious occasion of the 112th National Day of Bhutan, December 17, 2019. With this bold vision, His Majesty laid the foundation for a transformative platform designed to empower generations of Bhutanese youth to realize their fullest potential.

At its heart, Gyalsung is far more than a program, it is a national calling. It embodies His Majesty’s deep conviction that the strength and future of Bhutan rest in the hands of its young citizens. Through Gyalsung, every Bhutanese youth is given the opportunity to grow into a responsible, capable, and committed guardian of the Kingdom.

His Majesty envisioned Gyalsung as a living symbol of unity and resilience, strengthening the bonds that hold the nation together. It is an enduring investment in national security, peace, and sovereignty, ensuring that Bhutan remains strong and steadfast in an ever-changing world. In serving through Gyalsung, each young citizen becomes not only a protector of the realm but also a torchbearer of the values and vision that define Bhutan’s unique identity.

The program aims to help every Bhutanese youth realize their potential and become responsible, productive citizens in service of the Tsawa-Sum (The King, Country, and People). National Service is a fundamental duty mandated by Article 8.1 of the Constitution. The Gyalsung Act was formally adopted by the Parliament of Bhutan on November 11, 2022.

The inaugural Gyalsung training began on September 5, 2024. On December 3, 2024, the first cohort completed their training with POP ceremonies held simultaneously at the four academies. His Majesty The King graced the ceremony at Khotokha and addressed all four academies.

His Majesty emphasized that Gyalsung is a vital element of Bhutan’s nation-building process and a transformative experience for every generation.

“Our greatest wealth and inheritance is our nation,” His Majesty said. “It is the responsibility of every Bhutanese to not only protect what we have but also ensure progress and continuity.”

His Majesty underscored the importance of intergenerational progress, ensuring that each decade, each generation, and each century brings greater prosperity and happiness for Bhutan. National Service, he affirmed, is a vital investment in the country’s security, stability, and long-term well-being.

By empowering each Bhutanese to embody the strength and capability of ten, the nation can amplify its impact and secure a future grounded in unity, discipline, and shared purpose.

The second cohort of the 2024 batch commenced training on December 16, with POP ceremonies held at all four Gyalsung Academies.

Training and Future Batches

The Gyalsung training program, launched on September 5, 2024, includes a comprehensive three-month curriculum consisting of:

Basic Military Training (BMT): Physical fitness, obstacle courses, and weapon handling

National Education: Bhutanese history, domestic security, and ChoesayLarim

Leadership Development: Skills for national service and personal growth

The 2025 batch is divided into two cohorts. The first cohort began on April 1, 2025, and will have their PoP on June 28, 2025. The second cohort will start their training on August 1, 2025, and will finish on October 30, 2025. The Gyalsung Office has advised those not selected for the first cohort to await further announcements for the second cohort, scheduled for early July 2025.

Until all Gyalsung Academy training facilities are fully completed in 2026, the same training curriculum will be followed for all batches.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu