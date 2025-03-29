His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.
His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.
His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.
The Gatekeepers of Bhutan’s Tourism: The Power and Responsibility of Tour Operators
Bhutan’s Fiscal Policy in 13th FYP Aims for Stability and Growth
Business Community Welcomes Jogighopa Waterway
Hydropower to Propel Bhutan’s Economy to 8.93% in 2025
Trending Now
𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐏 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐭𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐭𝐬𝐞.

His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.

On 23rd March, 2025, His Majesty The King graced the Passing Out Parade (PoP) ceremony of the Second Cohort of the 2024 Batch of the Gyalsung Training Programme at Jamtsholing, Samtse.

Addressing Gyalsups across all four Academies—Jamtsholing, Khotokha, Pemathang, and Gyalpozhing—from Jamtsholing, His Majesty said that our aspirations for Bhutan’s lasting peace, prosperity and security are no longer distant dreams, but unfolding before us.

With strengthening the economy as our highest priority, His Majesty said that Bhutan’s economic progress will be built on three key pillars—a Brand Economy, a Trust Economy, and a Strength Economy.

Bhutan’s reputation, built by generations before us, is our greatest asset and must be reinforced going forward. A Trust Economy is built on integrity, sincerity, and lasting partnerships, ensuring that Bhutanese people trust one another and earn the trust of the world. A Strength Economy requires leveraging financial, geopolitical, and strategic advantages with intelligence and foresight, and exercising sovereign prerogative wisely to secure national interests.

His Majesty expressed unwavering confidence in Bhutan’s potential, and urged the youth to step forward with courage, as extraordinary achievements require extraordinary effort.

His Royal Highness Prince Ugyen Jigme Wangchuck graced the parade at Khotokha, while Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Chief Justice Choegyal Dago Rigdzin attended the parades at Gyalpozhing and Pemathang, respectively. The ceremony was also attended by Lopens of the Zhung Dratshang, Cabinet Ministers, Armed Forces officers, senior government officials, and foreign dignitaries. Families of Gyalsups were invited to the four academies to join in the celebration of this significant event.

Gyalsung is a Fundamental Duty, in line with the Fundamental Duties required of every Bhutanese citizen as enshrined in Article 8.1 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

His Majesty The King announced the introduction of Gyalsung during the 112th National Day of Bhutan on 17 December 2019, with a vision to empower all Bhutanese youth to participate in the process of nation-building and to further enhance the security, peace, unity, harmony, and sovereignty of the nation.

Bhutan’s National Service is unique in that His Majesty The King commanded the establishment of Gyalsung as part of a long-term national transformation, rather than as a response to a crisis or security threat. This initiative is designed to equip Bhutanese youth with the capabilities needed to succeed in an ever-changing world.

The Passing Out Parade marked the completion of training for 1,690 young men and women of the 2024 Second Cohort Gyalsung batch, transitioning them from Cadets to full-fledged Gyalsups. The training program, which commenced on 15 December 2024, encompassed an integrated three-month curriculum that included Basic Military Training (BMT), covering physical fitness, obstacle courses, and weapon handling. In addition, Gyalsups engaged in sessions on National Education, Bhutanese history, domestic security, Choesay Larim, and leadership skills.

Of the 1,690 Gyalsups in the second cohort, 475 trained at Pemathang, 245 at Gyalpozhing, 485 at Khotokha, and 485 at Jamtsholing. With the completion of the second cohort, a total of 3,691 Gyalsups have now been trained under the 2024 Batch. The 2025 Batch will follow a similar training structure, with its first cohort beginning training on 1 April 2025.

Looking forward, the Gyalsups are now poised to render National Service when called upon by the Gyalsung Headquarters. Opportunities for further development include voluntary programs such as “Gyalsups for Gyalsung,” which provides specialized on-the-job training in professional and technical skills through engagement in national projects, including the construction of Gyalsung Academies.

Staff Reporter 

Post Views: 62
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.
His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.