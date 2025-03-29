His Majesty graced PoP of second cohort of the 2024 Batch of Gyalsuups at Jamtsholing, Samtse.

On 23rd March, 2025, His Majesty The King graced the Passing Out Parade (PoP) ceremony of the Second Cohort of the 2024 Batch of the Gyalsung Training Programme at Jamtsholing, Samtse.

Addressing Gyalsups across all four Academies—Jamtsholing, Khotokha, Pemathang, and Gyalpozhing—from Jamtsholing, His Majesty said that our aspirations for Bhutan’s lasting peace, prosperity and security are no longer distant dreams, but unfolding before us.

With strengthening the economy as our highest priority, His Majesty said that Bhutan’s economic progress will be built on three key pillars—a Brand Economy, a Trust Economy, and a Strength Economy.

Bhutan’s reputation, built by generations before us, is our greatest asset and must be reinforced going forward. A Trust Economy is built on integrity, sincerity, and lasting partnerships, ensuring that Bhutanese people trust one another and earn the trust of the world. A Strength Economy requires leveraging financial, geopolitical, and strategic advantages with intelligence and foresight, and exercising sovereign prerogative wisely to secure national interests.

His Majesty expressed unwavering confidence in Bhutan’s potential, and urged the youth to step forward with courage, as extraordinary achievements require extraordinary effort.

His Royal Highness Prince Ugyen Jigme Wangchuck graced the parade at Khotokha, while Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Chief Justice Choegyal Dago Rigdzin attended the parades at Gyalpozhing and Pemathang, respectively. The ceremony was also attended by Lopens of the Zhung Dratshang, Cabinet Ministers, Armed Forces officers, senior government officials, and foreign dignitaries. Families of Gyalsups were invited to the four academies to join in the celebration of this significant event.

Gyalsung is a Fundamental Duty, in line with the Fundamental Duties required of every Bhutanese citizen as enshrined in Article 8.1 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

His Majesty The King announced the introduction of Gyalsung during the 112th National Day of Bhutan on 17 December 2019, with a vision to empower all Bhutanese youth to participate in the process of nation-building and to further enhance the security, peace, unity, harmony, and sovereignty of the nation.

Bhutan’s National Service is unique in that His Majesty The King commanded the establishment of Gyalsung as part of a long-term national transformation, rather than as a response to a crisis or security threat. This initiative is designed to equip Bhutanese youth with the capabilities needed to succeed in an ever-changing world.

The Passing Out Parade marked the completion of training for 1,690 young men and women of the 2024 Second Cohort Gyalsung batch, transitioning them from Cadets to full-fledged Gyalsups. The training program, which commenced on 15 December 2024, encompassed an integrated three-month curriculum that included Basic Military Training (BMT), covering physical fitness, obstacle courses, and weapon handling. In addition, Gyalsups engaged in sessions on National Education, Bhutanese history, domestic security, Choesay Larim, and leadership skills.

Of the 1,690 Gyalsups in the second cohort, 475 trained at Pemathang, 245 at Gyalpozhing, 485 at Khotokha, and 485 at Jamtsholing. With the completion of the second cohort, a total of 3,691 Gyalsups have now been trained under the 2024 Batch. The 2025 Batch will follow a similar training structure, with its first cohort beginning training on 1 April 2025.

Looking forward, the Gyalsups are now poised to render National Service when called upon by the Gyalsung Headquarters. Opportunities for further development include voluntary programs such as “Gyalsups for Gyalsung,” which provides specialized on-the-job training in professional and technical skills through engagement in national projects, including the construction of Gyalsung Academies.

