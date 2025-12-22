His Majesty allocates 10,000 Bitcoins to GMC as a long-term strategic reserve.

In the National Day Address on December 17, 2025, from the grounds of the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace in Bumthang, His Majesty the King announced. “To provide a strong financial backing, from the Bitcoin mining project which we so carefully undertook a few years ago, 10,000 BTC, valued at around one billion US Dollars, will be allocated to GMC as a long-term strategic reserve. This ensures that the project is secure and its benefits are preserved for our people, our youth, and our nation.” The announcement marks a transformative moment in Bhutan’s economic journey and His Majesty (HM) made it clear that the initiative is not about speculation or speed, but about securing the future of the Bhutanese people, especially the youth.

Calling it a “soelra” from an unprecedented “visionary and strategic leadership,” Tandin Wangchuk, an entrepreneur based in Thimphu said it was a clear demonstration of a forward-looking leadership, “who thinks not just in terms of immediate gains but in terms of long-term national security and prosperity.” “By allocating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, HM shows an understanding of modern financial tools and their potential to strengthen Bhutan’s economy. The decision reflects careful planning and foresight, combining technological innovation with national development priorities,” Tandin said.

Tandin added that the allocation is explicitly tied to benefiting the people, youth, and nation. “HM has always prioritized the welfare and future opportunities of citizens. This is another step that HM has taken for the same purpose.”

Tandin also noted that HM has always treated Bitcoin as a national asset, similar to foreign reserves or strategic financial instruments, rather than a speculative commodity. “HM’s announcement indicates that Bhutan is innovating responsibly, converting earlier mining efforts into a foundation for future development while preserving capital. It is the integration of Bitcoin into a broader strategy of economic resilience, demonstrating that digital assets can be harnessed for public good, sustainability, and national progress.”

Ugyen Tshering, a former civil servant said that Bhutan is uniquely positioned for this leap. “We are blessed with abundant hydropower and instead of allowing this surplus energy to go to waste, Bhutan has chosen a path few nations have dared to explore – converting excess renewable energy into Bitcoin, effectively transforming flowing rivers into digital assets.”

Ugyen added that Bhutan is one of the world’s first countries to mine Bitcoin entirely using clean hydropower, ensuring that its digital ambitions do not come at the cost of environmental harm. “The process aligns seamlessly with Bhutan’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and carbon negativity. At its core, the strategy is guided by a simple but powerful philosophy, emanating from HM the King – waste nothing, plan wisely, and invest for the long term,” Ugyen said.

“Under HM’s guidance, Bhutan plans to hold its digital reserves long-term, manage them with rigorous risk controls, and, where appropriate, use them as collateral—always under strict rules of transparency, good governance, and capital preservation,” the former civil servant said.

The aim is steady value creation over time. As Bitcoin appreciates, its benefits are expected to flow back to the people of Bhutan—funding development, strengthening resilience, and expanding opportunities for future generations.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin reserve will play a pivotal role in supporting GMC, a project that seeks to redefine what a modern city can be. GMC is envisioned as more than an economic zone; it is designed as a global model for mindful development, where technology, finance, spirituality, and sustainability coexist.

Within GMC, digital assets are already being integrated into the economic ecosystem. Crypto payments are being enabled for businesses and tourism, while a clear and modern regulatory framework is being developed to attract international fintech and digital asset partners. The objective is not exclusivity, but inclusion—ensuring that all Bhutanese people benefit from GMC’s success, regardless of background or geography.

Bhutan has also launched TER, a digital token backed by gold, further strengthening its digital financial architecture.

Together, these initiatives signal a deliberate and coherent strategy: to build a resilient, future-ready economy anchored in trust, security, and national values.

What sets Bhutan apart is not just what it is doing, but how it is doing it. Economic progress is being pursued without compromising environmental stewardship, cultural integrity, or social harmony. The conversion of surplus renewable energy into Bitcoin is a powerful example of this balance—where innovation serves the nation, not the other way around.

In an era of environmental crisis and economic uncertainty, Bhutan’s message is clear: the future belongs to those who plan patiently, act responsibly, and remain true to their values. By transforming surplus renewable energy into digital gold, Bhutan is not just preparing for tomorrow—it is redefining what sustainable prosperity can look like.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu