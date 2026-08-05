Highway Transformation: Tsirang Builds a New Economic Gateway on the Road to GMC

As the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) begins reshaping Bhutan’s economic landscape, Tsirang is preparing to emerge as an important link in the country’s future growth corridor by transforming its highway infrastructure into centres of commerce, tourism and community enterprise.

Along the Thimphu–Gelephu highway, the Tsirang Dzongkhag Administration is developing two roadside recreational facilities that aim to go beyond conventional rest stops. The facilities are being designed as community-driven economic hubs where travellers can access modern amenities while local farmers, entrepreneurs and service providers gain new opportunities to benefit from increased movement along the corridor.

The initiative reflects a growing national effort to ensure that communities along the GMC corridor are not only connected physically but also participate in the economic opportunities expected from Bhutan’s largest development initiative.

With GMC envisioned as a regional hub for investment, innovation, logistics and tourism, the movement of tourists, commuters, freight vehicles and business travellers between western Bhutan and Gelephu is expected to increase significantly. As one of the key routes connecting the two regions, the highway through Tsirang is likely to become an important economic artery, creating demand for better roadside services and local business opportunities.

Recognising this potential, Tsirang has begun investing in facilities that combine tourism, agriculture and rural entrepreneurship.

The larger of the two projects, the Lungsigang Agro-Tourism Park at Gomsum Chiwog in Tsholingkhar Gewog, is being developed at an estimated cost of Nu. 4.5 million. Unlike a traditional highway rest area, the park is designed as an agro-tourism destination that blends recreation with local enterprise.

The facility will include landscaped gardens, fruit orchards, eco-trails, resting sheds, a sky-walk viewpoint and a traditional two-storey marketplace with cold storage facilities for locally certified agricultural products.

Its scenic viewpoint overlooking the Sunkosh River, Sunkosh town and parts of Drujeygang and Tsangkha gewogs in Dagana is expected to become an attraction for both domestic and international visitors.

A local farmers’ group will manage the marketplace, allowing producers to directly sell fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other farm products to travellers.

Meanwhile, the Kuchi Stream Recreational Facility in Patshaling Gewog is nearing completion. Constructed with more than Nu. 2 million under the government’s Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), the facility includes a streamside viewpoint, artificial waterfall, landscaped rock gardens, picnic areas, seating spaces and public toilets.

The facility has already been leased to a local resident through a Memorandum of Understanding and will operate under an approved Standard Operating Procedure to ensure quality services and sustainable management.

The significance of these projects extends far beyond traveller convenience. Local communities view them as strategic investments that can create new markets for rural products and diversify household incomes.

For many farmers, access to markets remains a major challenge. The expected increase in highway traffic could provide a stable customer base for locally produced goods and help communities capture greater value from agriculture.

“If more people visit the recreational facility, we will be able to earn a better income. At present, selling vegetables and other agricultural products does not generate much income,” said Leki Tshomo, a resident of Gomsum.

Tsholingkhar Gup Passang Tamang said the facility would create employment opportunities while strengthening local agricultural value chains. “Farmers will have a place to sell their fresh fruits and other farm produce. Currently, we do not have such facilities in nearby areas,” he said.

Residents of Patshaling Gewog expressed similar expectations. “Highway commuters will have a place to rest and relax. At the same time, it will give us an opportunity to sell our farm produce,” said 33-year-old Sonam Tamang.

Dzongkhag officials said the facilities have been planned as sustainable community-managed enterprises rather than temporary roadside structures. The operator for the Patshaling facility has already been selected, with management guided by approved procedures.

The projects represent a broader shift in Bhutan’s approach to roadside infrastructure. Instead of serving only as resting points, such facilities are being developed as rural service centres that support tourism, agriculture, small businesses and local employment.

This approach aligns with the broader vision of ensuring that the economic benefits generated by GMC extend beyond the city itself. By strengthening infrastructure along key transport corridors, districts such as Tsirang can position themselves as service, supply and tourism hubs within the emerging economic ecosystem.

Further improvements are also planned, including the face-lift of the Serutar stretch between Sunkosh and Burichhu along the Tsirang–Wangduephodrang highway.

Tashi Namgyal, Tsirang